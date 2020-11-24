In one of the strangest seasons in program history, Kansas volleyball had many high and low points. Although the season isn’t technically over because of a rescheduled two-match series against TCU in spring 2021, the Jayhawks finished the fall season with a 5-9 record (4-4 at home and 1-5 away).
Here are some of the season’s best moments and performances.
Best Moment: Ray Bechard earns his 400th win (Oct. 29)
Even though Kansas upset then-No. 2 Baylor in the season opener, defeating in-state rival, then-No. 11 Kansas State, was the most memorable. Along with winning a match in heated and historic rivalry, coach Ray Bechard also earned his 400th career win in the process.
Biggest Surprise: Season opening upset of No. 2 Baylor (Sept. 25)
Coming off a Final Four appearance in 2019, Baylor was expected to contend for a national championship in 2020. But the Jayhawks played spoiler to open the season, winning a five-set thriller on the shoulders of freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady. She finished with 16 kills and a .343 hitting percentage in her first match as a Jayhawk.
Best Performance: Jenny Mosser against K-State (Oct. 30)
In her second match back after a four-match absence, graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser put on a show. Even though the Jayhawks lost in five sets, Mosser finished with an eye-popping stat line of 21 kills, six service aces, 10 digs and a .263 hitting percentage. The six service aces were also the second-most in a five set match in program history.
Newcomers of the Year: Ayah Elnady and Caroline Crawford
Both Elnady and Crawford made huge impacts in their first season at Kansas. Elnady finished the fall season with 122 kills and 16 service aces — both second-most on the team — along with 90 digs. Her impact was immediate, from her performance against Baylor in the Jayhawks' first match to her eight kill performance in her final game of the season.
Middle blocker Caroline Crawford also had a great year, finishing with 101 kills and 60 blocks this season. If both progress before the start of the spring and next fall season, they will be a dangerous duo to be reckoned with in the future.
Team MVP: Jenny Mosser
Was there any real doubt about this one? Mosser missed four matches and still led the team in kills (135) and service aces (17). Mosser produced the best performance of the season and was also an important leader for this team. The Jayhawks didn’t win a match without Mosser on the floor, and her veteran leadership showed through even in down performances, such as her six-kill performance against Texas on Oct. 1.
Overall Season Grade: B
The Jayhawks, even with their success, dropped some winnable matches. They had four matches go into five sets, three of which Kansas had either a 2-1 or 2-0 set lead. With as young of a team as the Jayhawks had, there were going to be some rough patches. But in the end, the team gelled together and got their only season sweep against Texas Tech.
With the improvement and experience that the young players gained from this season, this team has a chance to be one of the top teams in the nation in the future.