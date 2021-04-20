At the beginning of the spring season, Kansas soccer had eight scheduled games for its 2021 campaign. At the conclusion of the season, only five scheduled games remained, and just one of the last four were actually played due to COVID-19 protocols in other school’s programs and the Jayhawks’ own.
Kansas started hot at the beginning of the season, dominating an exhibition game against Missouri Southern State 5-0 to open the spring campaign. Freshman forward Brie Severns lead the Jayhawks to their lopsided victory with a brace to open the season.
The Jayhawks kept rolling the next week, defeating in-state rivals K-State in the Sunflower showdown 2-0 in Manhattan. The entire game was a scrum with both sides trying to find the advantage, but the second half proved to be a fruitful one for Kansas.
The Jayhawks found their groove in the second and found goals from junior midfielder Ryan Childers and junior midfielder Samantha Barnett to defeat the Wildcats.
The two would face-off once again just a week later which saw a much different result. The two foes fought for the entire game, but no goals were scored this time as the two drew their second match 0-0 after two overtime periods.
Kansas would travel to Ames, Iowa for a crucial matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones. The game was much like the two against the Wildcats with both teams vying for scoring opportunities.
At the end of regulation, the score was 1-1 as Kansas would head into overtime for the second straight week. Like with the second matchup against the Wildcats, the game would go into double overtime, but neither team was able to find the game-winner as Kansas headed home with the 1-1 draw.
Kansas wouldn’t see the pitch again for nearly a month. The Jayhawks' next two games against Notre Dame and Arkansas were both cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols within the two programs. Their next scheduled game against Missouri was also canceled, but this time because of protocols with the Kansas program.
Finally, the Jayhawks were able to play their final regular-season game in Columbia, Missouri against Missouri. Unfortunately, Kansas wouldn’t find the positive ending to the season that they were looking for.
In a hard-fought game between the two, an own goal by the Jayhawks was the difference. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Missouri found the difference-making goal off of a free-kick, which saw an own goal as freshman defender Mackenzie Boeve headed the ball into her own net after some miscommunication between her and junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters.
Even after dangerous opportunities created by Kansas in the final five minutes, they were unable to find the late equalizer as they lost 1-0.
Kansas finished the spring season with a 2-2-1 and an overall 6-3-4 through the combined fall and spring seasons.