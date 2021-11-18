Kansas women’s basketball defeated University of Nebraska-Omaha 81-56 Wednesday behind strong second half defense.

The Jayhawks struggled to find any rhythm on offense early and with several first quarter turnovers, and Omaha took advantage. The Mavericks communicated on defense, crashed the boards and called out screens, all while finding ways to knock down open shots.

Despite only shooting 38.5% from the floor in the first, Omaha went 2-for-2 from behind the three-point line, forcing Kansas to make adjustments.

Sophomore forward Katrine Jensen provided a spark for the Jayhawks with quick scores on back-to-back possessions which helped the team fight the early deficit. The momentum from Jessen carried over to the defensive side of the ball where Kansas forced two shot clock violations.

Taking charge late and leading 16-14 after the first ten minutes, Kansas continued to take advantage of Omaha’s turnovers. Senior guard Aniya Thomas caught fire and rattled off three straight three-pointers, adding to KU’s lead and propelling them in the right direction.

In addition to Thomas’ assertive play on the perimeter, redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater converted a late second-quarter and-one which fired up the Jayhawk bench.

At halftime, the Jayhawks tallied 14 points off Maverick turnovers and headed into the locker room with a 37-30 lead.

Junior guard Holly Kersgieter came out with poise after scoring just two points in the first half on a pair of free throws. But an offensive minded 20 minutes provided Kersgieter with a 14 point second half performance. Kersgieter shot 5-for-7 from the field, 4-for-4 from the charity stripe along with a game-high six assists.

Moreover, the Jayhawks opened the third quarter on a 12-2 scoring run, with their defense fueling their offense. Kansas scored 10 points off seven turnovers, and held Omaha to only eight points on just 3-of-11 shooting.

When the final buzzer sounded, many players recorded offensive-dominated performances. Four Jayhawks, including Kersgieter registered double digit evenings. Prater finished with 12 points, while Thomas and junior guard Zaikyah Franklin finished with 11. All but two players reached the scoring column.

Kansas moves to 3-0 for the season, and plays host to St. Louis University on Sunday at 2 p.m.