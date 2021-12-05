Scrappy defense, takeaways and lights-out shooting led Kansas to a 74-67 win over Vanderbilt in Sunday’s game at Allen Fieldhouse.

After facing a 28-19 point deficit going into halftime, senior guard Aniya Thomas knocked down a quick three to open the third quarter that sparked the Jayhawks to claw their way back into the game.

Vanderbilt made its presence known early with fast-paced play and aggressive defense to start the game. The Commodores forced seven turnovers in the first quarter and another eight in the second, scoring 14 points off turnovers in just the first half.

“Vanderbilt dominated us from a physical standpoint,” coach Brandon Schneider said of the Commodores’ first-half performance. “They’re very good at creating some turnovers, you know. We didn’t execute, and they took advantage of us.”

The Commodores outscored the Jayhawks 16-4 in the second quarter, thanks to scoring another 12 points off rebounds and going on a 10-0 run to close out the half. Vanderbilt resumed its physical style of play to start the third quarter, but Kansas fought back with more intensity coming out of the locker room.

Thomas’ three-pointer set the tone for the second half and showed that Kansas would not back down. The momentum in Allen Fieldhouse started to shift just moments later after a steal from junior center Taiyanna Jackson set up another three for Thomas to knock down, cutting Vanderbilt’s lead to just 33-31.

“That’s how we would expect her (Thomas) to respond,” Schneider said. “I know her well enough to know that when you challenge her toughness, she’ll make an adjustment.”

An adjustment is exactly what the Jayhawks made in the second half - both offensively and defensively. Another steal from junior guard Zakiyah Franklin set up a fast-break layup for Thomas to tie the game at 33 and cap off a 9-0 scoring run for the Jayhawks.

Kansas managed to take back a 46-43 lead at the end of the third quarter, and the atmosphere at Allen Fieldhouse helped fuel their comeback. The fans came to play as well, as they were loud and rowdy from start to finish during Sunday’s game.

“It’s just a great atmosphere playing at Allen overall,” Jackson said. “We had energy ourselves too, and they (the fans) helped us a lot when we were up and when we were scoring. They were really engaged in the game.”

Kansas kept the momentum rolling in the fourth quarter with a heads-up steal from junior guard Holly Kersgieter, setting up a fast-break layup and an and-1 for graduate guard Julie Brosseau at the other end of the floor.

The Jayhawks upped the intensity, stayed aggressive and capitalized on turnovers in the second half to score 14 points off just seven takeaways. They matched Vanderbilt’s fast-paced play in the second half to remain undefeated at home and improve to 7-1 on the season.

“It’s a conscious decision to be tough or soft,” Schneider said. “I think that they (Kansas) made a decision that they were going to be tougher and that they were going to be competitive.”