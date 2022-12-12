Kansas women’s basketball was victorious over Wichita State 72-52 on Sunday.
The Jayhawks led the game 31-23 in the first half. Both teams struggled offensively, with each team giving up nine turnovers in the first two quarters.
A large part of the scoring for Kansas was a result of its defense, with 10 of the 31 first half points for the Jayhawks being points off of Wichita State turnovers.
“We were so soft and selfish in the first half. That’s not really who we are,” head coach Brandon Schneider said in the press conference after the game. “I thought halftime we were able to write the ship a little bit, and get back to a lot better ball movement offensively.”
The Kansas offense became more fluid in the final two quarters. The Jayhawks totaled eight assists as a team in the second half, and as a result of the improved ball movement the shots started to fall for the Jayhawks.
The third quarter saw Kansas outscore Wichita State 23-12. Senior guards Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter combined for 19 points during the quarter. Kansas shot 50 percent from the field in the third quarter, and held Wichita State to just 25 percent. The Jayhawks defense forced six turnovers, which led to easy opportunities on the other end.
When asked about how the team felt about their second half performance, senior center Taiyanna Jackson said, “We feel good because our first half was terrible. We just wanted to lock in.”
Schneider agreed that the intensity picked up for the majority of the second half.
“I thought the third quarter and the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, we did a much better job,” Schneider said.
Wichita State had 10 turnovers in the second half, a statistic that magnifies the defensive prowess of the Jayhawks in the second half.
Kansas led by as much as 26 points in the fourth quarter, before Wichita State went on a 6-0 run at the end of the game.
Kansas is now 9-0 on the season, and the Jayhawks will look to make it 10-0 when they face the Tulsa Hurricanes on Dec. 16 in Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.