No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball rolled past No. 10 Miami on Sunday to advance to its first Final Four appearance since 2018. Miami kept things tight in the first half, but an explosive second half propelled Kansas to a 76-50 victory.
The first half was back-and-forth, as the point differential never exceeded four until Miami rose to a 35-29 lead right before halftime. The Jayhawks went 0-for-5 from three and shot just 33% from the line while Miami knocked down 38% of its threes and 100% of its free throws in the first half.
“A tale of two halves, obviously,” coach Bill Self said. “We weren’t very good the first half and played tight a little bit and couldn’t guard McGusty. And for whatever reason, the lid came off the second half and the intensity picked up defensively and then we had about two good plays turn into four, turn into eight, which turned into 16.”
Kansas quickly tied the game back up at 38 just over three minutes into the second half. Junior guard Christian Braun sparked the Jayhawks’ offensive surge, draining their first three-pointer of the day to take back a 43-40 lead with 15:27 left to play.
Senior forward David McCormack added to Braun’s momentum after driving in a second-chance layup and drawing a foul from Miami’s sixth-year redshirt senior forward Sam Waardenburg. McCormack converted the and-one free throw, giving Kansas a seven-point lead.
“I think it was a big momentum changer, just getting an and-one basket and trying to get them in foul trouble as well, that changes the momentum and how they would need to guard us,” McCormack said of his three-point play. “I just know it pumped energy into the bench and everyone on the court, which makes us guard better, move faster. It just helped the team all around.”
McCormack finished with 15 points and was Kansas’ second-highest scorer behind senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who put up 18. McCormack’s and-one, followed by a clutch corner three from Agbaji moments later, helped Kansas complete a 19-4 run in just seven minutes.
“Plays like that, those plays that we need,” Agbaji said. “David’s and-one and my three, those are plays we needed in the second half to get us momentum moving forward. So once we made those plays, it was just, like, no looking back.”
The Jayhawks outscored the Hurricanes 47-15 in the second half, knocking down five three-pointers and shooting a consistent 59% from the field. Kansas also won the battle on the glass, out-rebounding Miami 25-11 in the second half and 41-28 overall.
Ten of redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson’s 11 rebounds came on the defensive end of the floor while Agbaji racked up four steals. Kansas’ defense tightened down while its offense sped up, stifling Miami on all fronts and leading Kansas to victory.
“I think these guys have stayed focused,” Self said. “They’ve eliminated distractions for the most part all year long. And they do play for each other. And so when we play the way that I think we’re capable of playing, I have total faith that we can play very well.”
Kansas moves on to face No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday. Coverage begins at 5:09 p.m. on TBS.