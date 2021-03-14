After last season’s NCAA Tournament cancellation, Kansas men’s basketball is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for a record 31 consecutive appearances.
The No. 3 seed Jayhawks, who enter March Madness with a 20-8 record (12-6 Big 12), will face No. 14 seed Eastern Washington in the first round of the West Region.
Kansas has faced Eastern Washington only once all-time with an 85-47 KU victory on Dec. 5, 2007.
Eastern Washington went 16-7 (12-3 Big Sky) and won four consecutive games to take home the Big Sky Tournament Championship.
After defeating Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas withdrew from the remainder of the conference tournament following a positive COVID-19 test.
KU was already without junior forward David McCormack and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna for the Big 12 Tournament after both were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Both players are expected to return for the NCAA Tournament.
The 2021 NCAA Tournament will take place entirely in Indiana, beginning with the First Four on March 18.
In order to go to Indianapolis, the NCAA is requiring seven straight negative tests.
Kansas men’s basketball will face No. 14 seed Eastern Washington on Saturday, March 20 at Farmers Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 12:45 p.m.