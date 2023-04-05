Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self addressed the media Wednesday morning ahead of the annual year-end banquet that is set to take place Thursday evening. When the press conference was scheduled, rumors were swirling that he could be announcing his retirement. However, Self was very clear about his status for the upcoming season.
“I’m 100% positive that I will be coaching at the University of Kansas next season,” Self said.
Despite the health scare that ended the season for Self, he plans to be back and wants to take Kansas to new heights.
"I missed my job, I love my job, I want to do my job for a long time," Self said.
He implied that his lifestyle was boring during his recovery and that he needs to be active.
“I need to be living in the portal,” Self said.
Regarding next year’s team, he cited that the staff is planning for the season as if any players that could leave will do so. It seems as though the team is prepared for redshirt senior Kevin McCullar, who has one more year of eligibility, to leave before next season.
“I think there's no question that he could help himself by staying,” Self said. “But for him to come back, it would be his sixth year. I've talked to Kevin, and he'll make the decision when the time's right. But he's certainly going to go through the process.”
As it stands, Kansas is retaining redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris, sophomore forward KJ Adams, and freshmen big men Zuby Ejiofor and Ernest Udeh. Redshirt freshman guard Kyle Cuffe remains to be seen along with McCullar.
The Jayhawks are adding four freshmen, all of which are guards, and are looking to gain some size in the portal.
“We need a big guy that can get 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds),” Self said.
A couple of players that are in the portal right now fit that mold.
First of which is former Wyoming forward Graham Ike, who stands at 6-foot-9. Ike scored 19.5 points per game and grabbed 9.6 rebounds per game in the 2021-2022 season. He missed the 2022-2023 season with an injury and put his name in the portal.
The other player that quickly comes to the mind is Michigan junior forward Hunter Dickinson. He grabbed the country’s attention when he entered the portal due to his 7-foot-1 frame, and 18.5 points per game and nine rebounds per game averages.
Regardless of who Self picks up in the portal, he’s excited to be coaching next year and beyond.
“When I think of the end, you think of it getting closer… I think of it being further,” Self said.