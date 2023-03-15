Head coach Bill Self’s status ahead of Kansas’ opening round game against Howard is still uncertain after being in the hospital last week. However, there were many points made throughout various media sessions on Wednesday that suggest Self will be back on the sideline for Thursday's game.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson was excited to talk about Self's potential to get back with the team.
“We know coach's role. He will be coaching. He's doing everything he's been doing,” Wilson said.
The quote from the AP All-American suggests Self will be with the team tomorrow.
However, assistant coach Norm Roberts, who served as Self’s interim head coach during his most recent absence and his four game suspension to begin the season, remained cautious with his statements.
“We're hopeful and everything is day-to-day with him,” Roberts said. “ If you ask our guys he got after them pretty good today so he was doing really well.”
Self made his way up to Des Moines, Iowa, where the Jayhawks will play on Thursday, separate from the team.
As Self continues to get better, so does redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar.
McCullar has dealt with back spasms since the beginning of the Big 12 Tournament last week. He missed the start of the game against West Virginia on March 9 but played close to his normal minutes in the win.
During the Iowa State game on March 10, McCullar started as normal but subbed himself out early in the second half. He wasn’t seen on the court for the remainder of the tournament.
“We got it resolved.” McCullar said of his injury. “Back spasms went away all the way. So, I’m just ready to go out there and compete.”
Roberts said McCullar looks as if he’s made a full recovery and that McCullar practiced “full speed” at practice on Wednesday.
“Kevin is one of the best defenders in the country,” Roberts said. “He does so many of the little things for us.”
McCullar was certainly missed during the loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship, as it was only the second time all year that he wasn’t on the court.
“I’m glad he’s healthy. I’m glad he’s having fun,” Wilson said.
The Jayhawks now wait until tipoff against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions Howard at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.