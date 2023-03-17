Kansas head coach Bill Self has been working with his team on the practice floor throughout the NCAA Tournament but hasn’t coached the Jayhawks since their regular season finale against Texas.
Self hasn’t addressed the media throughout the week either, as acting head coach Norm Roberts has taken over all of Self’s responsibilities. Roberts said that Self’s health is improving as the tournament goes on.
“Coach is doing well,” Roberts said. “It's a day-to-day situation with him and everything, but he's doing good. He was in practice with our guys just a little while ago and coaching them, so we will see what happens.”
The Jayhawks anticipate going through their pregame preparation as normal, no matter who the head man will be.
“It's the same that we always do,” Roberts said. “We have scouting report. We meet probably two times a night and go over different scenarios and what we want to do and how he wants us to play both offensively and defensively.”
Roberts, Self and the rest of the coaching staff always prepare for the games as a unit, and Self’s status hasn’t changed anything outside of the lines.
“As a staff, we always collaborate and work together, and everybody has input on what we think would be the best situation for us,” Roberts said.
Between Roberts, Self, and assistant coaches Fred Quartlebaum, Joe Dooley and Kurtis Townsend, there is a lot of chemistry on the staff. Current staff members Jeremy Case, Brennan Bechard, and Brady Morningstar all played under Self at Kansas. The staff likely sees the game in a very similar way, making Self’s absence less of a factor than many would think.
“We have been together for almost 25 years, so we probably do finish each other's sentences in basketball terms,” Roberts said of his relationship with Self.
The parity within the staff helps the players as they go don’t need to change much when their head coach is absent.
“Having Coach Rob pushing us, it's no drop-off,” redshirt senior Kevin McCullar said. “Coach [Roberts] knows what he's doing, and he's a mirror image of Coach Self. He gets us the game plan, and we go out there and execute.”
So whether or not Self will be on the sidelines for the Jayhawks’ game against Arkansas, the Jayhawks will look to take care of business as normal at 4:15 on CBS.