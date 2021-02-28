All eyes were focused on guard Marcus Garrett for senior night on Saturday, especially with the added pressure of guarding Baylor's national player of the year candidate junior guard Jared Butler.
But, as he does, Garrett stood up to the challenge and delivered as Kansas men's basketball took down No. 2 Baylor 71-58 on Saturday night. In a game where Kansas never trailed in the second half, the Jayhawks relied on the senior guard from Dallas, Texas to make key plays down the stretch.
With his family in the stands supporting him, Garrett finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while also holding Butler to a mere five points. Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self praised Garrett for his efforts on both ends of the floor, knowing that Garrett had to come up big if KU wanted to pull out a win.
“His energy was great,” Self said. “His energy looked different tonight. It looked different the way he turned up. He won’t win the award (National Defensive Player of the Year) but if you gotta have somebody go lock up someone else I still think he is the best. We feed off of him more than we feed off of anybody else.”
As for Garrett, having his family in the stands meant a lot to him. For some of his family members it was their first time inside Allen Fieldhouse.
“It felt great,” says Garrett. “Just having my mom and my brother for their first game inside Allen Fieldhouse definitely felt great.”
Garrett said that although the attendance was only 2,500, it felt like there was the usual 16,300 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday night. This was the first game of the season where the home crowd truly made a difference, according to Garrett and Self.
“It was definitely the best atmosphere of the season,” Garrett said. “Running out there we knew it was coming and we knew that the fans were going to be ready for today’s game. Knowing how loud they were gave us an extra boost for us.”
Kansas will wrap up its regular season slate Thursday against UTEP back inside Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.