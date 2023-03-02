Prior to Wednesday’s game, Kansas women’s basketball stood as a No. 10 seed. However, with the 98-93 victory over No. 23 Iowa State, the Jayhawks earned a much-needed resume boost heading into both the Big 12 Conference tournament and March Madness.
With all the emotions that senior night brings to a team, senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and freshman guard Zsófia Telegdy both had career nights to help propel the team to victory over their ranked opponents. Franklin hit a career-high 31 points, shooting 60% from the field, and Telegdy hit a career-high 10 points on a career-high of four field goals on senior night.
This win and the win on Feb. 26 against Oklahoma State helped the Jayhawks (18-10, 8-9 Big 12) as they were on a three-game losing streak and went from a No. 9 seed to a No. 10 seed in Charlie Creme’s Bracketology for the NCAA women's tournament. After their game against a struggling TCU on March 4, Kansas will enter the Big 12 tourney as the No. 7 seed if West Virginia wins against Baylor.
The Jayhawks' wins against No. 23 Iowa State and Oklahoma State at home were crucial to building the team's NCAA tournament resume.
“During March, we have to make a change; we have to level up,” junior guard Chandler Prater said. “I feel like this win, and the win at home against Oklahoma State definitely gave us some momentum and something to like back on and be positive about.”
Head coach Brandon Schneider spoke on the importance of the win on Wednesday.
“Iowa State is 14 in the NET. So I’m really hopeful that this locks us in,” Schneider said. “You don’t want to be complacent, and you want to add as much as you can, and you want to try and win the conference tournament.”
As the tiebreaker states, if two teams are tied and the regular season series is tied, the teams will go from “the top team’s record versus the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings, and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.” The Mountaineers currently sit at 9-8, and their game against Baylor will determine their seeding for the Big 12 Tournament. With a win, they will move up to the No. 7 seed in the Big 12, with Baylor moving to the No. 6 seed with a loss. However, Kansas will move up to 6th if they win against TCU. The importance of the jump to the No. 6 seed is that the top six seeds get a bye for the Big 12 Tournament.
If Kansas wins and West Virginia loses: Kansas will have a rematch with Iowa State. With the season series tied up with both teams winning at home against the other, they will face off at the neutral site of the Municipal Auditorium. The winner will go against the winner of the Oklahoma/Texas vs. the No. 7/10 seed.
Alternatively, if Kansas wins and West Virginia wins, or Kansas loses and West Virginia wins or loses, Kansas will stay as the No. 7 seed and will play TCU in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament. The winner of that game will go on to play Oklahoma or Texas.
A Big 12 Tournament win would build massive stock for Jayhawks for the more important tournament in March with an automatic bid to the tournament. As it stands, however, it seems unlikely that the Jayhawks will win the Big 12 tournament, with Oklahoma and Texas being the front runners.
With that in mind, Kansas is still predicted to be dancing in March as a No. 10-12 seed as it stands. Charlie Creme has the Jayhawks playing in Iowa City against No. 7-seeded Ole Miss. If the Jayhawks win against the Rebels, they will most likely be playing Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The road to the Final Four in Dallas is a difficult one, but the seasoned Jayhawks understand the road ahead of them.
When asked about the shift from February to March, Prater is proud and ready for March.
“You don’t have no choice with the shift from February to March,” Prater said. “I feel like our whole team understands, especially because we got an older team, understanding it has to be not only a shift physically but mentally. I’m really proud of how we all kind of recognize that it’s time to make a change. Whatever team we were before, we’re not that now.”
Kansas has one more game to go before getting into the madness of March. They play TCU in the regular-season finale in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 4 at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.