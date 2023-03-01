As an emotional Senior Night for Kansas men’s basketball resulted in what many consider to be a typical night in the Big 12 Conference, the Jayhawk seniors left it all on the court to lock down the win over Texas Tech while securing a regular season conference title.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. didn’t disappoint in their last game in Allen Fieldhouse, with Wilson leading the team with 21 points. McCullar contributed 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
The seniors were honored with a pregame ceremony as well as a postgame ceremony featuring videos narrated by both men’s parents, and speeches by the seniors.
“Just kind of soaking in everything,” Wilson said when asked of his emotions immediately following his last game in Allen Fieldhouse. “That was the fastest half of basketball… and it just sums up the last four years playing here, you know? It goes by so fast.”
Tuesday’s win marks the beginning of the end of Wilson’s incredible four-year run as he ends his time in The Phog. The Denton, Texas, native will soon leave the program as one of the more decorated veterans in Kansas history, as well as a member of the 2021-22 national championship campaign.
“This is somebody that means as much to this place as [Frank Mason],[Devonte Graham], and [Ochai Agbaji],” Kansas coach Bill Self said in the postgame Senior Night ceremony. “There’s not a better player in America, not a tougher player in America, or one who makes more out of his ability. I think he’ll go down as one of the greatest winners in the history of Kansas basketball.”
Wilson initially joined three other members of the national championship team in declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately announced his return for a final season last June. Over the course of the season, Wilson currently averages 19.6 points per game on 43% shooting while leading the Jayhawks to Self’s 17th regular season conference title in 20 seasons with the program.
“It means a lot,” Wilson said of what the Senior Night win means with the Big 12 title going hand-in-hand. “Every single scene I’ve had and been a part of, there’s been a conference championship on the line… It’s a great way to go out, not just winning the game on my last time playing here but to be a conference champ.”
The path to the Big 12 title hasn’t been easy for this team, and it’s still not in the complete hands of the Jayhawks– Texas is still playing for a share of the title, but Kansas could win the conference outright with either a Texas loss to TCU on Wednesday or a win over the Longhorns in the regular season finale on Saturday.
“Like [Self] said, this is probably one of the hardest times the Big 12 has been, as far as any conference in college basketball,” Wilson added. “To finish on top like that, it means a lot, and shows all the hard work and the grit of this team, so it meant so much to me.”
Transferring from Texas Tech, McCullar's a seasoned Big 12 veteran and knows exactly how gritty conference play consistently is. With the win over the Red Raiders, McCullar was asked: Was this personal?
“Yeah, I just wanted to win. I wanted to win a Big 12 championship with these guys,” McCullar said. “That’s one of the reasons I came here, to win games like this, so yeah, I took it personal and I’m glad we came up with it. It was a very emotional night, and I’m glad we came out with the win.”
McCullar has found himself at the center of several big plays over the course of the season, and Tuesday night was no different, including two blocks, a steal, and a shot to keep the cards in the Jayhawks' favor– the Red Raiders found themselves within one point of the Jayhawks with just under a minute left to play, and as both Wilson and sophomore forward KJ Adams fought against several Texas Tech players to maintain possession of the ball, McCullar grabbed it with ease and found the basket for a layup to put Kansas up 63-60 with 30 seconds left.
“Has there been a more competitive play that I can remember? That was great… We couldn’t ever get a hold of it, and Kevin went after the ball with two hands, and that signifies as much as anything how he steals the ball,” Self said. “He doesn’t steal the ball by deflecting it or running to it. He steals the ball by actually taking it, and that was a prime example.”
With the clock winding down, McCullar’s thought process on the play was simple: Just get the ball and score.
“I was like, man, I gotta go get the ball and try to get a bucket,” McCullar said. “When I grabbed it, nobody was around, so I just stuck it in. We needed that play, and it was huge. It was a big momentum swing.”
The bucket in question was not only enough to create the three-point lead for Kansas, but it was also enough to put McCullar at 1,000 career points.
Though McCullar might not be as tenured as Wilson, he’s cemented himself as an essential glue guy for the Jayhawks after just one year with the program, and his one year under Self has been special for the guard.
“There was no better coach I wanted to play for than you,” McCullar said to Self in his postgame speech.
Wilson and McCullar now look to close out the regular season on Saturday in Austin as the Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) take on the Texas Longhorns. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN.