Senior forward Mitch Lightfoot and guard Chris Teahan will not be playing their final game inside Allen Fieldhouse next week against UTEP. Instead, they will both be back on the Kansas men’s basketball roster for the 2021-22 season, the school announced Friday afternoon.
In October, the NCAA Division I Council announced that winter sport athletes will be able to receive an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lightfoot and Teahan will exercise their rights to do so.
With his sixth season coming up in Lawrence, Lightfoot will become one of the longest tenured players not only in KU history but also in Big 12 history, Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self mentioned during his media availability Friday afternoon prior to the matchup against Baylor.
“You would think Mitch could be close to receiving a doctorate degree by the time he gets out of here,” Self joked.
Self noted that the energy that Lightfoot brings to the program is something that he admires most about him.
“I’d want him around me every day regardless of if he was still playing ball or not,” Self said. “I just think he adds energy and adds joy to other's lives and regardless of what his role is, I know I got a guy out there that’s 100% loyal on my team, whatever we’re going through.”
In a statement released by KU Athletics Lightfoot said that it was in his best interest to return for another season.
“Given all the challenges with COVID-19 and what else has been going on, it was the best interest for myself to come back for a sixth year and get the most out of my time at KU," Lightfoot wrote.
This season Lightfoot has appeared in all 25 games, averaging 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds a game.
Teahan, who walked onto the KU basketball roster in 2017, said that ending his career inside Allen Fieldhouse without 16,300 in attendance “didn’t feel right” and “wasn’t the way I wanted my career to end.”
“I love having [Teahan] around,” Self said. “His ability to put his handprint on our situation, obviously being a walk-on and not playing a lot, is about as good as anybody we’ve had in that position. I am very happy he wants to come back too.”
The last senior on the roster, starting guard and 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist Marcus Garrett, said that he has not made a decision when it comes to returning next season or not. He noted that the decision will come after the season concludes and after talking with Self.
Self said that he and Garrett have had limited conversations on the topic but hopes that Garrett doesn't need to stay for another season.
“If this season plays out the way I hope it does for you [Garrett], you need to try to go. And if it doesn’t, you know you could always come back, and I’d love to have you back," Self said.
Despite this, Garrett will be honored on senior day Saturday night against Baylor.
“I hope I don’t cry,” Garrett said.
The Dallas native has averaged 10 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game this season and remains one of the best defensive players ever to put on a Jayhawk jersey.
Kansas will face off against No. 2 Baylor for senior night on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.