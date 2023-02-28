Tuesday night will mark senior night for Kansas men’s basketball as they will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Jayhawks’ final home game of the 2022-23 season.
Forward Jalen Wilson and guard Kevin McCullar Jr. will be the two players to give speeches in front of the Allen Fieldhouse crowd Tuesday night, and they have both become crucial pieces to the team.
Jalen Wilson
Wilson, a native of Denton, Texas, attended John H. Guyer High School where he received numerous state and regional awards for basketball. Wilson had initially committed to the University of Michigan, deciding to join the Wolverines in May 2018.
Nearly a year after Wilson’s original commitment, he had a change of heart and decided to decommit from Michigan. After coming down to North Carolina and Kansas as his final options, Wilson would commit to the University of Kansas on June 12, 2019.
After coming to Kansas, Wilson would declare a redshirt season for his freshman year, where he averaged 11.8 points per game while shooting 41% from the floor. Wilson also shot 33% from beyond the arc during the season.
In his redshirt sophomore season, Wilson got off to a slow start after he was suspended for a DUI and missed the first three games of the season. Wilson averaged just over 11 points per game while shooting a better 46% from the floor. He helped Kansas bring home its sixth national championship in 2022.
This year, Wilson has taken over the main scoring role, averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 34% from three, his career-best from downtown.
Wilson said that he has mixed emotions about his last game in Allen Fieldhouse but has thought over his senior night.
“My emotions will probably be all over the place; I may be bawling,” Wilson said. “I may be not. I’ve been planning it over and over again.”
Wilson said that through his time in Kansas, his interactions with fans are what he holds most dear.
“The interactions with the fans” was Wilson’s response on what he will miss most. “When I get an and-one, and we get screaming, and hearing and feeling that,” Wilson said.
Wilson mentioned how it felt to play in the environment of Allen Fieldhouse.
“There’s no feeling like playing in the Fieldhouse,” Wilson said.
Wilson also touched on the fact that he could have gone to the NBA draft but wanted to come back and face the challenges of going after back-to-back championships.
“I felt like that was my calling,” Wilson said. “To come back and be a leader and make this place better.”
Kevin McCullar Jr.
McCullar graduated from Karen J. Wagner High School in San Antonio, Texas, and was a four-star recruit. McCullar committed to the Red Raiders on July 5, 2018.
McCullar spent the first three years of his college career at Texas Tech, and on April 27, 2022, he decided to enter the transfer portal. McCullar spent time deciding between Kansas and Gonzaga, finally deciding to join forces with friend and fellow Texas native Jalen Wilson at Kansas.
This season, McCullar is averaging just over 11 points per game for the Jayhawks while pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game.
McCullar said that he doesn’t have a plan for his senior night speech.
“I don’t have a plan for the speech; I’m just going to freestyle it,” McCullar said.
Although McCullar has not been in Kansas for long, he said that he still has a level of love for the crimson and blue.
“Every time I step on that court, playing for KU, it’s a blessing,” McCullar said. “It’s gone by fast, but I’m having fun.”
With that said, McCullar said that his time off the court is what he will cherish the most.
“Just chilling off the court with the guys at McCarthy and just goofing around would be a big thing for me,” McCullar said when asked what his favorite memories were.
McCullar said he feels lucky to play at the University of Kansas.
“It’s a blessing,” McCullar said. “My story has been filled with ups and downs through it all, but it’s a blessing to be here.”
McCullar and Wilson are set to take on Texas Tech Tuesday at 8 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse. The game will air on ESPN.