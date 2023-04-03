The brooms were dusted off and on display at Hoglund Ballpark this weekend as Kansas baseball swept the Baylor Bears, capped off by the 5-4 Sunday win to earn the sweep.
Not only did the win give the Jayhawks (12-14, 1-3 Big 12) their fourth straight victory, it brought multiple feats back to the diamond in Lawrence as Kansas accomplished its first Big 12 Conference sweep since its sweep of Kansas State in 2019.
Looking at an even larger time frame, though, the Jayhawks bats lit up over the weekend to produce 30 runs in the series– the first time they’ve done so against a Big 12 opponent since the 2009 series against Texas Tech.
“I’m so proud of them,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said following his first Big 12 sweep at the helm of the Jayhawks. “Through everything this weekend, I thought we played 27 complete innings of focus and intensity.”
The 30-run series posed as a breath of fresh air for Kansas following the opposite ending of its first Big 12 series this season in which they allowed 30 runs while being swept by TCU.
“We just had a great approach,” Fitzgerald said following the squad’s first conference win on Friday. “They stuck to it, and they didn’t come off of it… Even the guys that go 0-for, they’re some really, really good at bats and then you have some guys step up, so I thought the process was good.”
Headlining a series of hot bats included some of the many newcomers to the program, with California transfer and senior first baseman Cole Elvis and freshman second baseman Kodey Shojinaga.
Elvis went a combined 7-for-13 over the weekend with eight RBIs and three doubles, while the long ball made more than one appearance for the senior. Elvis left the building on back-to-back days against the Bears with home runs in back-to-back games for the third time in his career, with the previous occasion occurring during his Cal days in May 2021.
Following an impressive weekend, Elvis leads the roster among those who’ve started all 26 games this season in batting average, slashing a total line of .288/.315/.519.
“It feels great,” Elvis said after Sunday’s win. “The best part is watching every guy and us as a team get better everyday. That’s what we are trying to do, but still trying to take it one game at a time.”
With the Jayhawks posting double-digit hits in each game against the Bears, Shojinaga broke out for his best performance of his young career in the crimson and blue this weekend. Shojinaga went 4-for-5 against Baylor on Friday for a career-high of four hits in a single game – just to do it all over again the following day with the same numbers at the plate.
Just a freshman from Honolulu, Shojinaga was drawn to Kansas for the competition aspect of the Big 12, but the adjustment from Hawaii to Kansas might not be the easiest journey. Nonetheless, Shojinaga has found success with the Jayhawks, slashing .387/.409/.597 across 62 at bats all season.
“It’s a big adjustment culture wise, but it feels like family everywhere I go, so that’s a big thing” Shojinaga said of the move. “Just staying with the team and everyone being welcomed, and working hard together to get the team wins.”
Shojinaga finished the series going 9-for-14 at the plate with three doubles and five runs scored, but Shojinaga has especially flourished when helping clean up the bases. The freshman, batting .429 with runners in scoring position this season, had five RBIs over the weekend while ranking fourth on the team in the statistic (18) despite having 26 less at bats than sophomore outfielder Chase Jans (19).
“He’s great,” Fitzgerald said of Shojinaga. “He was born with the hit tool, and if you watch us take batting practice, he impacts the ball, and he’s an incredible worker… The game doesn’t always reward that with four hits, but [Friday] it did, and it was really awesome.”
Of course, offense isn’t the only thing that can win ball games, and performances on the mound aided the sweep effort, all led by a quality start from SIU-Edwardsville transfer and graduate lefty Collin Baumgartner on Friday.
The left-hander received the start in the TCU’s series opener, but ultimately earned the no decision as the Horned Frogs jumped ahead 8-6 in the 8th inning to eventually take the win.
But, Kansas bats provided more than enough insurance in the series opener against the Bears. Baumgartner exited Friday’s game after 6.2 innings with four strikeouts, surrendering just three earned runs and one walk in the 12-4 win and maintaining his record of going at least five innings in all of his starts.
“Baumgartner was awesome, as he has been,” Fitzgerald said. “The only difference is we gave him run support.”
The starters weren’t the only ones setting up the sweep this weekend, and the bullpen was huge en route to the victories against the Bears. In relief, the bullpen only surrendered five earned runs of Baylor’s 14 runs all weekend compared to producing 20 earned runs of the Horned Frogs’ 30 runs in the previous series.
Following a weekend of struggles in Fort Worth, Baumgartner credits maintaining confidence for being able to regroup and look ahead to what’s next, a mindset that clearly paid off for the Jayhawks’ sweep of the Bears.
“I know we showed flashes of good stuff at TCU, but obviously that wasn’t how we wanted the weekend to go,” Baumgartner said on Friday. “But we have a lot of confidence, and we trust each other on the field, and I think we were due to have a really good game.”
Now looking for its first five game win streak since 2021, Kansas will host Missouri State on Tuesday to close out the homestand before resuming conference play against West Virginia on Friday. Tuesday’s first pitch against the Bears is set for 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.