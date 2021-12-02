In Lance Leipold's first year as the head coach of Kansas, he saw seven of his players earn All-Big 12 team honors on Thursday. Super senior defensive end Kyron Johnson and junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. lead the way earning All-Big 12 second-team honors.
Johnson saved his best season for last, leading the Jayhawks in tackles-for-loss with 8.5 and sacks with 6.5.
The sacks and tackles-for-loss were not the only chaos Johnson created, as he was also third in the Big 12 in forced fumbles with four and led all Big 12 defensive linemen with 61 tackles.
One final statistic that really put the cherry on top of Johnson's career year was that in 655 snaps played, he did not commit a single penalty.
Logan had an equally impressive season as Johnson, leading not just the Big 12 but all defensive backs in the nation with 113 tackles. Logan was the only player in the nation to have over 100 tackles, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four tackles-for-loss.
Other players receiving honors were redshirt senior offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr., super senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, junior linebacker Rich Miller, freshman running back Devin Neal and redshirt junior center Mike Novitsky. They all earned honorable mention awards.