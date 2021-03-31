As Kansas football started spring practice on Tuesday, interim head coach Emmett Jones and the Jayhawks set on the gridiron with a lot of hopes in regards to the upcoming season.
One of the questions that will need to be answered in the months ahead is the quarterback position, especially with seven quarterbacks competing for the starting spot.
Current freshman Jalon Daniels and current junior Miles Kendrick have more experience being under center, but there are some new faces that also are fighting for the starting role. Coach Jones saw some flashes of optimism from the quarterbacks that are on campus and knows that the fight for the starting position is going to be hard fought.
“Right now it’s an all out race,” Jones said. “We got seven guys out there competing. Today showed that those guys have handled the coaching well from Coach Mike DeBord as far as being good students in the classroom. Now the bullets are flying around out there.”
In addition to Daniels and Kendrick, freshmen Ben Easters and Conrad Hawley have already arrived on campus and are showing their respective talents. The other quarterbacks also had their moments, making the decision of a starter a challenging one that will most likely take months to complete.
Current senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II saw potential from all of the quarterbacks throughout the day.
“They all know what they’re doing,” Lassiter said. “They are all smart and they all stood out to me. I couldn’t just tell you one person because every time they went in there, they made plays.”
“Ben and Conrad are still learning but they got a lot of talent,” Lassiter added. “Once they know the offense and just slow the game down, it is just making a layup.”
The starting quarterback position will ultimately go to one or two top people on opening day in the fall, but the Jayhawks have a lot of talent that they can use throughout spring practice.
North Texas transfer Jason Bean will also add talent to the room, but Jones could not comment on him.
The Jayhawks are set to play a spring game at the conclusion of spring practice, but a date has not been set.