NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neil will be at Allen Fieldhouse for Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 14, but he’ll be performing as DJ Diesel, Kansas Athletics announced earlier today.
Shaq will perform a set on the court of the Fieldhouse, inviting students onto the court during the performance.
*tap *tapIs this thing on?We'd like to announce our headliner for the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee...💪 DJ DIESEL 💪 pic.twitter.com/gJUIZNUEH3— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 26, 2022
Tickets, which are free to students but need to be claimed, will first go out to Sports Combo Pass holders on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Other students can claim tickets on Monday, Oct. 3, and students have two different ticket options: they can sit in specific sections of the Fieldhouse and come onto the court during Shaq’s set, or they can sit in the general student section at the North end of the Fieldhouse.
Members of the general public can claim tickets starting Oct. 4.
Members of the 2022 men’s basketball National Championship team will also receive their title rings, and the 2022 championship banner will be unveiled at Late Night as well. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will hold a scrimmage at Late Night to kick off their seasons.
Another tradition returns to Late Night: two individuals will have the chance to win $10,000 from head coach Bill Self by shooting halfcourt shots.
Late Night this year will be reimagined to enhance the fan experience, according to Kansas Athletics, and will feature a new staging look, music from the KU Pep Band and an official DJ of the Atlanta Hawks, routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams, videos from Kansas Athletics and enhanced coach and player introductions.
Chris Miles, 16-time NBA All-Star Jam Session host, and Katerina Kountouris, the in-arena host for the Sacramento Kings, will host the event and interact with students and student-athletes.
Student gates open at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 14, and general public gates open at 5 p.m. Phog Fest will be taking place outside the Fieldhouse starting at 2 p.m.