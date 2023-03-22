After sweeping the Rock Chalk Challenge, Kansas lost their second-to-last non-conference game to the Wichita State Shockers after failing to score past the second inning, 9-3.
Kansas started the game with a two-out home run from sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno to begin the game 1-0. The Shockers answered back in the bottom of the first inning when junior center fielder Lauren Lucas reached home on a single by senior designated player Lauren Mills, leveling the game 1-1 with an unearned run due to an error from Bruno.
The Jayhawks quickly took back the lead in the top of the second inning after senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson singled. Freshman right fielder Aynslee Linduff launched a ball over the right field fence to take a 3-1 lead over the Shockers.
However, their lead would not stand for long as the Shockers responded with a two-run home run of their own from redshirt sophomore catcher Lainee Brown again leveling the game 3-3. The third and fourth inning went quiet, with a couple of walks and a Shocker single being the only things of note.
In the fifth inning, the Jayhawk offense and defense failed to get started. Singles from freshman second baseman Sami Hood, Brown, and junior left fielder Addison Barnard scored four, while an error from Anderson scored another to give the Shockers a commanding 8-3 lead.
After failing to respond to the Shockers' offensive outburst in the top of the sixth inning, the Jayhawks saw another ball soar over the left field fence, courtesy of Hood, to make the game 9-3. Then the Jayhawks couldn’t conjure up any offense in the top of the seventh inning, sealed the Shockers' victory.
Kansas will finish their non-conference schedule on March 28 against the Roos of UMKC in Kansas City at 6 p.m.