Kansas women’s basketball took a short road trip to Manhattan where the Jayhawks lost to the Kansas State Wildcats 77-66.
The first quarter set the tone for the game, the Jayhawks shot a dismal 3-for-14 in the quarter and were outscored 23-9. To make matters worse, the only player that made shots in the first quarter was freshman guard Mia Vuksic, who scored all of Kansas’ nine points.
Vuksic was one of the only bright spots for Kansas in the first half scoring 12 points for the half. Vuksic finished the half with 4-of-6 shooting all behind the arc.
The Jayhawks struggled to get in the basket and It seemed that every shot they took in the first half just wasn’t going in. The team scored just 18 points in 20 minutes on a slow 21.2% shooting from the field.
There was a bit of life in the third quarter for Kansas as it played a full-court press defense to try and put some pressure on the Wildcats. The Jayhawks managed to force five turnovers in the third quarter, resulting in seven points off of turnovers and helping a struggling offense get into the swing of things.
Kansas scored more points in the third quarter than it did the entire first half, adding 27 points. Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter finally found her shot in the third quarter and scored 12 of the team’s 27 points in the third. Kersgieter helped lead the team to a blistering 52.6% field goal percentage from the field.
Even after a third quarter where the Jayhawks were finally finding their touch, the Kansas State lead was just too much to overcome in the end and Kansas dropped the Sunflower Showdown 77-66.
Shooting just 32% overall from the field while also shooting less than 10 free throws for the entire game is not going to win a game in the Big 12, let alone against rival Kansas State on the road. Kansas simply couldn’t make its shots in this game, and the Jayhawks drop to 3-9 in-conference with a tough remaining schedule coming up.
Vuksic led the team with 24 points on 8-of-14 from downtown, tying a KU school record for three-pointers made in a game. Kersgieter trailed right behind her with 22 points, but 18 of those came in the second half.
As for Kansas State, sophomore center Ayoka Lee led the way with a game-high 28 points. She stuffed the stat sheet with 16 rebounds, three steals, and was on triple-double watch with seven blocks. The Wildcat’s redshirt junior guard Rachel Ranke complemented Lee’s performance with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, adding four steals as well.
The win allowed Kansas State to pick up its first in-conference win after falling 0-10 against the Big 12. The Wildcats were able to feast inside the paint against Kansas, outscoring the Jayhawks 42-16.
Kansas will look to its next game against Iowa State Wednesday to try and pick up another in-conference win. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.