The Big 12 Baseball Committee announced its postseason All-Conference teams, with two Jayhawks qualifying Monday.
Redshirt junior Skyler Messinger was named to the All-Big 12 second team, and was the sole Jayhawk named to an All-Big 12 team. Freshman Tavian Josenberger highlighted the Big 12 All-Freshman team, and was also an honorable mention honoree alongside teammates including freshman Maui Ahuna, redshirt sophomore Dylan Ditzenberger, and redshirt junior Jonah Ulane.
Messinger was the powerhouse of the Jayhawks’ squad this season. He boasted a team-leading .327 average while also leading the team in hits (68), runs (43), RBI's (39), total bases (97) and slugging percentage (.466). His 19 doubles this season also ranks tied for 12th place in the NCAA. He played at a high rate and provided durability for Kansas, starting in 55 games and starting all 24 games of conference play.
Josenberger stepped into his role as the leadoff batter right away for the Jayhawks. He was a starting player in 50 games this season and batted an impressive .309 with 58 hits. Josenberger also posted a 24-game hitting streak as well as a 29-game reached base streak.
He exceeded in Big 12 play with a .321 batting average, leading the team for the stretch. He also led the team with 10 stolen bases out of 12 attempts.
Ahuna, the freshman Hawaii native, stepped into his role at shortstop with 49 starts at the position this season. He put up a .300 batting average in addition to his 11 doubles and 21 RBI's.
Ditzenberger served as the utility player for the Jayhawks this season. He started 50 games and alternated between first base, third base and the outfield.
A standout fielder for the Jayhawks, he tallied a team-best .993 fielding percentage and had just two errors on the season. He batted .280 with 54 hits, and posted a solid 75 total bases.
Ulane held a strong closer role for the Kansas bullpen throughout the duration of the season. He allowed just four runs all season, leading the team with a 1.44 ERA in 25 innings pitched. He recorded 11 saves to go with a 3-0 record.
These players will look to lead the way for Kansas baseball as they head to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Tournament. The first game will be of the tournament is Tuesday night at 6 p.m., where the Jayhawks will face off against West Virginia in the first round. The winner of the single-elimination game will go on to face the No. 1 seed the Texas Longhorns.