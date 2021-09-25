Kansas volleyball began in-conference play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas, Friday where the Jayhawks snagged a close 3-2 match win.
Neither team could find their footing offensively, recording countless errors and dismal hitting percentages.
Each set went to the team with the least amount of attack errors, as ball handling became a key factor for both sides. The hitting percentages speak for themselves, as no player had over a .450 hitting percentage due to countless attack errors.
Kansas led the match with a .175 hitting percentage, followed by the Red Raiders’ .163 to end the match. The Jayhawks tallied an astounding 29 attack errors, with Texas Tech right behind with 28 of its own.
Although the Jayhawks won the match, it wasn’t a pretty performance from either team. The 66 combined attack and service errors in this match led to a tough, hard-fought match to commence Big 12 play.
As in-conference matches ramp up for the Jayhawks, their opener with Texas Tech became a learning point for the team. With a rematch Saturday with the Red Raiders, KU got a taste of what to expect for the upcoming season.
“I think we found out what it’s going to be like night-in and night-out in the Big 12 tonight,” Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard said.
The match consisted of a lot of free points, and Kansas led with just 57 kills in five sets. Texas Tech followed with 55, leaving over 40 points left to both attack and service errors.
Kansas separated itself in the fifth set to finish off the Red Raiders thanks to its .429 hitting percentage and just two attack errors. Texas Tech had five attack errors in just the fifth set and dropped a heartbreaking match with a .000 hitting percentage in the final set.
“We made enough plays late in the fourth set to get the momentum going and carry it over to the fifth,” Bechard said. “There could have been times we could have got a little frustrated and said ‘hey, it’s not our night’ but we stayed the course and got a little better as the night went along.”
Despite the lackluster performance, Kansas picked up a tough five-set win to start 1-0 in Big 12 play and aim to use this match as a stepping stone to build off of.
The Jayhawks improve to 9-3 and look to Saturday’s rematch against Texas Tech to extend their seven-game win streak. First serve is set for 6 p.m.