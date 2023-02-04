Kansas’ men’s basketball has a common theme between their Big 12 Conference losses this season: slow starts.
During all four of their Big 12 losses, the Jayhawks have fallen behind by at least nine within the first 10 minutes of the game.
Saturday’s loss to Iowa State was no different, as the Jayhawks fell behind early again. The Cyclones got out to a 13-5 lead with 12:49 to go in the first half.
“That’s something that we kind of struggled with as far as other teams getting comfortable early,” redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson said. “An easy way to get comfortable is easy buckets.”
The Cyclones started the game shooting 4-for-5 from the field, with three of those four makes being layups.
“It’s pretty difficult to come back when you’re on the road,” Wilson said.
The Jayhawks were not off to a good start offensively either, which may have impacted the rest of their performance, head coach Bill Self said.
“I think that a lot of times, we let offense affect other parts of our game,” Self said.
The Jayhawks shot four of their first five shots from three-point range, making just one.
“Believe it or not, I actually thought we had some good possessions early,” Self said.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick suffered most notably in the Jayhawks' slow start, missing his first three attempts from deep. He ended the game with one three-point make, tallying five total points for the Jayhawks.
What followed the slow start from the Jayhawks was only 12 shot attempts inside the paint. For comparison, Iowa State made 18 out of 32 of their paint attempts.
The low confidence from the Jayhawks was evident when they committed 20 turnovers, their most since the Dec. 17 win over Indiana.
Kansas aims for a better start on Monday, when they take on the Big 12-leading Texas Longhorns from Allen Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. on ESPN.