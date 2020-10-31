Young players were flying all over the field for Kansas in its 52-22 loss to Iowa State at home Saturday, as the Jayhawks looked truly competitive for the first time this season.
Freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels, who turned 18 just two days ago, showcased his arm strength and had one of his most successful games of the season Saturday. Even with an injured offensive line, Daniels finished 16-for-29 for 165 passing yards, adding 36 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
“[Daniels] is a competitor and I feel like Jayhawk fans are going to be excited to see the way he grows in the next couple of years,” senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment said.
After going down 13-0 in the first seven minutes of the game, Daniels led the Jayhawks to their first score in the second quarter. He completed a 36-yard pass on fourth down to another true freshman in wide receiver Luke Grimm, setting up a first-and-goal at the Iowa State 4-yard line.
Two plays later, freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. punched in a rushing touchdown, the first of his career.
Iowa State was able to tack on another touchdown to go up 20-7, and Kansas took over with 3:54 left in the first half. Daniels once again led the Jayhawks down the field, zipping the ball for short gains. However, the drive ended with a missed 33-yard field goal attempt from redshirt freshman kicker Jacob Borcila.
On the other side of the ball, sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr. made his presence felt on defense and on special teams on Saturday. After an Iowa State touchdown drive, Logan responded by returning the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a Kansas touchdown to cut the Iowa State lead to 27-14.
“It was exciting. I want to thank all my blockers that made it possible for me to get to the end zone,” Logan said. “It was pretty fun having the ball in my hands again.”
The young safety also recorded an interception in the fourth quarter, which added to his impressive stat line of three tackles and one pass break up.
“He has the potential to break a game open,” Miles said. “I probably under-expressed his talent, but his talent is pretty extreme. We’ll look forward to him for quite some time.”
Several other young players contributed defensively for Kansas. Sophomore linebacker Nick Channel led Kansas in total tackles with eight, and freshman corner Karon Prunty recorded six. Sophomore linebacker Gavin Potter finished with five tackles, and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Harris added three tackles and one tackle for loss.
Still, with many defensive players out, Kansas was unable to halt the Iowa State offense as the game went on. The Cyclones picked up another score on a 7-yard touchdown rush by sophomore running back Breece Hall to go up 35-14.
“Whenever somebody goes down, somebody has to step up,” Channel said. “I got to take advantage of the opportunity to keep working and get better.”
And after throwing an interception on a previous possession, Daniels responded with a flashy 12-yard touchdown run to cap off a nine-play, 63-yard drive.
At the end of the game, Daniels appeared to be nicked up and junior Miles Kendrick took over at quarterback. Miles said postgame he is unsure of Daniels' condition.
Iowa State added two more touchdowns with under six minutes to play to put the game out of reach. However, Kansas remained within striking distance throughout the game and played a lot better than the score shows.
Kansas will next face Oklahoma on the road next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.