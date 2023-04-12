The story and history of America’s pastime are often told through the lens of some of the greatest names and moments of Major League Baseball. In the likes of the infamous “Murderer’s Row,” Hank Aaron’s 715th home run or the Red Sox coming back down 3-1 in the ALCS, fans today continue to affectionately look back on all the ways baseball has been impacted at one of the biggest levels through Major League Baseball.
However, the truth is that the history of the sport cannot be told without the Negro Leagues.
With the Leagues’ museum being located close to home for Kansas baseball, the program announced the inception of the Buck O’Neil Classic in 2022, with the namesake honoring the Hall of Famer and first Black coach in MLB history.
“He dedicated his life to this game,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said pregame. “For there to be an opportunity for kids to showcase their skills, to compete against one another, but to do it in spirit of the Negro Leagues, that would make him so very proud.”
O’Neil spent his baseball career doing just about everything under the sun. As an All-Star with the Kansas City Monarchs, O’Neil helped lead the club to a Negro League World Series title in 1942 before becoming a player-manager in 1948. In that role, he led the club to two pennants before ultimately joining the Chicago Cubs as a scout in 1956 following the sale of the Monarchs.
In over 30 years with the Cubs, he scouted and worked with several players familiar to baseball fans, including Hall of Famer Lou Brock while eventually being named as a coach in 1962, the first Black coach in MLB history.
His years of commitment to leaving a lasting legacy on the diamond culminated in 2022 after O’Neil’s name finally made its way into the hallowed halls at Cooperstown, New York, as a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
First-year Kansas coach Dan Fitzgerald is no stranger to the impact O'Neil had on the game.
“I don’t think you can be a baseball fan and not get romantic talking about Buck O’Neil and his legacy and the joy that he brought to the game of baseball,” Fitzgerald said when asked about the significance of the Classic. “Just some really impactful things and certainly had a flair like a few others. To be able to play this game and a game named after him is really special.”
For Fitzgerald, the Classic was one of the first calendar dates catching his eye when glancing at Kansas' schedule last offseason.
“Obviously, I’m a baseball guy, so I know who Buck O’Neil is,” Fitzgerald said. “So right away I saw it, circled it, and saw that it was against a really good Texas Southern group.”
At the home of the American Association of Professional Baseball’s Kansas City Monarchs, the Jayhawks headed to Kansas City on Tuesday for the second year of the Buck O’Neil Classic to be played at Legends Field.
The Monarchs, formerly known as the T-Bones, rebranded in 2021 to adopt the name of the Negro Leagues club that came before them decades prior in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Though the Jayhawks ultimately came out on top against the Texas Southern Tigers 8-5, Fitzgerald found just being involved in the Classic a special opportunity for his team.
“I haven’t thought about the significance of winning this game other than being a part of it,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s really special.”
Fitzgerald and the Jayhawks traveled to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Fitzgerald sang praises for the experience.
“Bob Kendrick, the greatest tour guide in the history of tour guides gave us an unbelievable experience on MLK Day this past year,” Fitzgerald said pregame. “This is just an extension of that and hopefully something that far transcends just a baseball game.”
“I don’t think you can be a baseball fan and not go to the museum,” Fitzgerald added following the win. “I think we have an absolute gem here in Kansas City, and anyone who loves baseball needs to go.”
Amongst the Jayhawks that traveled for the museum experience back in January was redshirt sophomore infielder Jackson Cobb, a transfer who blasted his first career home run en route to the win over the Tigers.
“It was really cool,” Cobb said of the museum experience. “After learning all of that, it was really special to come out here, just play for that, and represent KU.”
Kendrick led the Jayhawks through their January tour and went on to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Buck O’Neil Classic on Tuesday. Kendrick, president of the NLBM since March 2011, has been involved with the organization for over 30 years, per their website. Kendrick began his work as a volunteer for the organization while working for the Kansas City Star before being appointed to the Board of Directors in 1993. Named president following a 13-month departure from the organization, Kendrick had also seen time in roles such as director of marketing and vice president of marketing.
In the two editions of the Classic, the Jayhawks have taken on the Texas Southern Tigers, one of the 101 historically black colleges and universities in the United States. The Jayhawks donned replica uniforms to honor the Monarchs, while the Tigers honored the Negro Leagues’ Homestead Grays with their uniforms.
“The spirit of Buck O’Neil is alive through what [Kansas] has done, to have Texas Southern University come in and participate in this,” Kendrick said. “Understanding how significant HBCUs were in Negro Leagues history makes it even additionally special.”
For Fitzgerald in his first time coaching the Classic, the recognition of the Negro Leagues is what he hopes resonates with his team.
“Just the experience for our guys in understanding what Buck O’Neil went through, Fitzgerald said postgame,” Fitzgerald said postgame. “When you think about a very dark time in our country where these teams would play in communities but then weren't allowed to stay in those communities, it's horrific. But the joy and hope that came out of the League was incredible, and it still inspires people today."