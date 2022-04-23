Kansas baseball dropped its series opener 15-2 to the Oklahoma Sooners Friday night. Stolen bases and self-inflicted errors hurt the Jayhawks as they trailed the entire game.
The Jayhawks came off a dominant home series against Texas Southern, sweeping the Tigers in two games. Kansas looked to continue its hot play as Big 12 Conference rival Oklahoma came into Hoglund Ballpark.
A big concern for the Jayhawks coming into the game was the speed of Oklahoma. Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham entered the game ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in steals with four.
Shortly after the first pitch, redshirt senior pitcher Daniel Hegarty allowed the leadoff batter on base. The Sooner runner quickly took off and stole second. Only a few pitches later, Hegarty combined with sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna to pick off redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway.
That pickoff set the tone for the Jayhawks until freshman infielder Max Mcgwire hit a leadoff home run in the top of the third inning to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead.
While Hegarty escaped the third with minimal damage, Oklahoma answered by putting up four runs in the third and fourth innings. A stolen base and an errant throw allowed redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis to advance to third, where he eventually came around to score on a base hit.
More infield frustrations affected the Jayhawks. With two outs, an Oklahoma runner was caught between first and second base, but evaded tags long enough for Cade Horton to score from third, pushing the lead to 4-0.
After just one hit in the first four innings, Kansas’ bats woke up, tallying with three hits and a run in the fifth. Freshman infielder Tyler Gerety took off as the throw to second sailed into the outfield, and allowed redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond to score from third. Gerety eventually came around to score as well, closing Kansas' deficit to two runs as it headed into the sixth inning.
Three more Oklahoma runners came across the plate in the sixth inning, ending the night for Hegarty after giving up seven runs on nine hits and two walks. The Jayhawks’ infield didn’t help Hegarty out either as they committed five errors in Hegarty’s six innings.
Over the next four innings, a combination of line drive RBI’s, stolen bases and errors cost the Jayhawks five more runs. The biggest blow came from redshirt sophomore Blake Robertson in the eighth inning when his double to right field drove in two more runs for the Sooners.
A complete team performance propelled Oklahoma to the win as it totaled 17 hits and five stolen bases to finish off the Jayhawks 15-2.