Column
What was an odd year for Kansas men’s basketball has finally come to an end, and now, it’s time to reflect on the season. Here’s a look at some postseason awards and explanations from sports editor Sam Lance for each Kansas men’s basketball player.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett
Lance’s award: Most Valuable Player
Garrett was by far Kansas' most consistent player game in and game out. Without his senior leadership running the point, I’m not sure where Kansas would have been.
His senior season was highlighted by a fitting dominant defensive performance in a win against Baylor on senior night. Garrett averaged 11 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals this season.
Redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot
Lance’s award: Most Intimidating
He’s known as “Prison Mitch” for a reason. He’s had a shiner this year, random scratches, you name it. But, some sort of spark has to come with that persona. For Lightfoot, that was blocked shots.
Lightfoot tallied 24 total blocks on the season, second only to junior forward David McCormack for the team lead. He also had four games with three blocks or more.
Senior guard Chris Teahan
Lance’s award: Best Spread Coverer
I would argue that if you need a late-game half court heave, Teahan may be the Jayhawk's best option. On the road against Baylor on Jan. 18, Teahan hit a bank three near half court to cover the spread of -8.5.
Even though the Jayhawks lost, it was a cool moment.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji
Lance’s award: Steadiest Shooter
Inconsistent shooting was a theme for Kansas this year, but Agbaji stayed rather steady with his performances behind the arc. He finished first in the Big 12 in three pointers made and fourth in percentage at 37.7%.
Agbaji also exploded for 26 points against Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament.
Junior forward David McCormack
Lance’s award: Most Improved
McCormack had big shoes to fill with dominant big man Udoka Azubuike leaving to the NBA. After a sluggish start, he certainly played the part by becoming Kansas' go-to offensive weapon down the stretch.
It's also kind of scary to think that McCormack has even more room to grow with defensive rebounding and finding balance on the defensive end.
Junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster
Lance’s award: Most Likely to Change a Game
Grant-Foster is a streaky player, but has shown spurts of being a game changer and dominant scorer. Most recently, Grant-Foster came into the USC game and sparked off for seven quick points — although it didn’t change the game much.
He also showed his potential against North Dakota State early in the season, scoring the winning basket and then blocking their last look at the basket.
Sophomore guard Christian Braun
Lance’s award: Grit and Grind
Let’s face it, Braun didn’t score the basketball to his capability this year. In fact, his shooting percentage from three dipped down from 44.4% his freshman season to 34% this season.
However, Braun always tried to make an impact in other areas, whether that was rebounding or getting on the floor for a loose ball.
Sophomore guard and forward Tristan Enaruna
Lance’s award: Coolest Cat
When Enaruna plays basketball, he just looks smooth, calm and collected. This explains why he’s my coolest cat, because he really makes playing the game look effortless.
While he didn’t get many minutes this year, Enaruna is talented and has a lot of room to grow.
Sophomore guard Michael Jankovich
Lance’s award: Best Dad
Jankovich is the son of SMU head coach Tim Jankovich, who previously coached on Self’s staff for five years. While he didn’t get into the game much, Jankovich is a solid walk on and can shoot from three.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson
Lance’s award: Newcomer of the Year
After being sidelined after just 27 seconds of game time last season, Wilson came back stronger than ever and led Kansas in scoring on multiple occasions early in the year.
He was by far the best newcomer for Kansas and even won the Big 12 award for Newcomer of the Week back on Feb. 15.
Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
Lance’s award: Sixth Man of the Year
It seemed that Harris came in and provided a spark for Kansas when they needed it most. As a team without a true point guard, it was refreshing to see some of the things he did as far as ball movement and defending.
Without Harris' impact off the bench, Kansas could have easily exited the tournament in the first round against Eastern Washington.
Freshman guard Bryce Thompson
Lance’s award: Most Room for Improvement
Thompson caught the injury bug his freshman year and was sidelined on two separate occasions. That likely stunted some of his development and finding a role with this team, hence his career high of 12 points against Gonzaga in the season opener.
However, I think he has the most room to improve heading into next season and can really be a playmaker for Kansas.
Freshman guard Latrell Jossell
Lance’s award: Silent Best Shooter
I went to a lot of games this season and I will tell you this: Jossell does not miss threes in warmups. He can make them in games, too, as the freshman shot 3-for-8 on the season from deep.
To me, Jossell has some of that Frank Mason-esque mantra in his game, and he could potentially be a big time shot maker for Kansas down the road.
Freshman forward Gethro Muscadin
Lance’s award: Baby Colt Award
Earlier in the season, Self called Muscadin a “baby colt.” I thought that was rather fitting, because he is just scratching the surface of what he could become: a dominant, physical racehorse.
Muscadin didn’t see much playing time, but worked in practice with experienced bigs like Lightfoot and McCormack. He could definitely provide some punch down low for Kansas in the future.