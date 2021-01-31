Kansas men’s basketball is projected as a No. 4 seed in Kevin Sweeney’s latest 2021 NCAA Tournament mock bracket released by Sports Illustrated on Friday.
“Kansas is certainly safely in the field and has what I’d call a ‘clean’ resume,” Sweeney told the Kansan Friday. “While the recent losing skid is somewhat concerning, none of the losses are at all damaging for tournament consideration.”
Kansas (11-6 overall, 5-4 Big 12) ended a three-game losing skid with a win at home over TCU on Friday before a road loss at Tennessee Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Jayhawks’ three-game losing streak included losses to Oklahoma State, No. 2 Baylor and Oklahoma.
As of Friday, Sweeney has Kansas matched up with projected No. 13 seed South Dakota State in Indianapolis. The entirety of the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will take place across the state of Indiana, as previously reported. The tournament is set to begin Thursday, March 18.
“The Jayhawks will have tons of opportunities for quality wins the rest of the way,” Sweeney said. “A top four seed is certainly possible.”
Other Big 12 teams currently in Sweeney’s field include Baylor (No. 1 seed), Texas (No. 2 seed), Texas Tech (No. 4 seed), West Virginia (No. 4 seed), Oklahoma (No. 7 seed) and Oklahoma State (No. 7 seed).
With seven teams in the projected field, the Big 12 sits behind only the Big Ten (8) for most of any conference.
Kansas has been streaky this season, sitting at fifth in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia.
Kansas, who currently sits at 11-6 overall, will have a chance to improve its stock in the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.