Kansas baseball will be hitting the road this weekend for a four-game series against Omaha. This series was originally to be played at Hoglund Ballpark for the team’s home opener, but due to a windy and rainy forecast this weekend the teams decided to move the series to Omaha.
The four games in this series are being played as two doubleheaders with the first doubleheader starting on Friday at 11 a.m. and the second being played on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Jayhawks are coming into this weekend hot after winning their last series against SLU 2-1. The wins came behind some dominant starting pitching in game two and a grind-it-out extra inning win in game three.
Starting pitching has been one of the areas where hitters and pitchers alike have fed off each other. In 4-of-5 wins this year, KU’s starters have pitched 7.0 innings deep and have a total of 24 strikeouts in those wins.
With doubleheader games being seven innings instead of nine, this could be a recipe for success if the starters lock in early.
Right-handers, Ryan Cyr and Cole Larsen have been solid so far this year with a combined 3-2 record and 50 strikeouts. Both are top 10 in the Big 12 in strikeouts and Larsen is top-10 in ERA at 1.06.
Omaha is coming into this weekend at 4-5 with their bullpen not looking very sharp. In the last series against Creighton, the Mavericks gave up 27 runs in the three-game series.
Omaha’s right fielder, Chris Esposito has been their shining light on offense so far this year. The Overland Park native has two triples and three home runs on the season, as well as 13 RBIs.
KU has not played Omaha in two seasons, due to COVID-19 last season and their game being canceled the year before that. Their last meeting in 2017 resulted in a KU win, beating Omaha 6-2.
Both teams are very well matched up for what should be a very exciting series in Omaha. The first pitch of the series is set for 11 a.m. on Friday and Cyr will be taking the start for the Jayhawks.