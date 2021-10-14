Defensive zone positioning and a disproportionate amount of young players continue to be a setback as the University of Kansas Ice Hockey Club now finds itself at a 1-7-0 mark to start the year.

Head coach Andy McConnell has faced hard times before as he’s been with the program since it started from scratch.

“We’ve faced some adversity right off the go,” McConnell said. “In years past, what I’ve seen is the adversity they battle through early on teaches you how to end the season and it’s usually better than you think you could’ve.”

Improvement is one of the most common mindsets in situations like this throughout the players and is the approach that senior forward Steven Siavelis is taking. Being one of the four seniors on this shortened roster, Siavelis finds himself taking more of a leadership role this season.

“Just getting better every day, we think we’re starting to gel as a team and we’ve been competing, now it’s just about winning games,” Siavelis said. “I think we can be a very good team -- we’re close to it right now. So I’d say keeping it positive and sticking with it, and we’ll get there.”

“It’s been a good time,” Siavelis said. “I enjoy taking charge and kinda being the voice and leader I know I can be. I respect all the guys on the team and I think we all work well together. I kinda just get everyone ready and excited to step on the ice.”

Aside from his leadership role, Siavelis has also brought a strong presence offensively. One of his most notable performances came from the team’s lone 9-7 win over Nebraska, where the team scored four unanswered power-play goals to come back and win. In that game, Siavelis scored five goals with one assist.

The Jayhawks, already with a shorthanded roster, were only down to ten skaters for the entire weekend. Nebraska had about 18, which is the standard number of players in a lineup.

“I think that game is really gonna show the fact that we can fight back and win,” Siavelis said. “It really helped my confidence, so now I’m set on trying to match that performance every game.”

KU looks to bounce back next Friday, Oct. 22 against Dordt at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.