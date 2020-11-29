Kansas women’s basketball cruised to a comfortable 85-43 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Allen Fieldhouse Sunday.
Although the Jayhawks oftentimes scored with ease Sunday, it was the defense that made an even bigger statement against the Islanders. Kansas’ defense stifled Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s offense the entire game, never letting the Islanders get comfortable from the opening tip.
The Jayhawks were able to hold the Islanders to just nine points in the first quarter, rolling to a nice 44-17 lead at halftime, thanks to ferocious defense in the first half.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi couldn’t get much going early, turning the ball over 13 times in just the first half. Kansas was able to get out in transition constantly, which resulted in some easy points for an offense that was already on a roll.
“We’re starting to find our niche and we’re starting to flow into our offense and defense a lot more,” senior forward Tina Stephens said after the game.
Even with the significant halftime lead and a rolling offense, the Jayhawks wouldn’t let up on defense, keeping the pressure on the Islanders for the remainder of the game.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi mustered just 42 total points and shot a mere 26.6% from the field. The Islanders also committed 20 total turnovers, leading to 14 fast break points and 30 total points off turnovers for the Jayhawks.
Kansas’ worst defensive showing was in the third quarter, where the Jayhawks allowed just 14 points on 31.6% shooting.
“The big focus tonight was to defend much better off the ball and in help,” Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider said after the game. “We were pretty disappointed with how we played against Northern Colorado [last Wednesday] in the second half, in particular when it came to help defense.”
The 2-0 Kansas Jayhawks will next face the Ole Miss Rebels on the road Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.