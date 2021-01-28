Despite a dismal offensive showing and lackluster first half, Kansas men’s basketball was able to end its three game losing streak with a 59-51 win over TCU inside Allen Fieldhouse Thursday night.
The Jayhawks did play exceptional defense, though, forcing 22 turnovers and holding the Horned Frogs to 19-for-54 from the field. Kansas also added seven blocks and eight steals.
“Coach always talks about if you have a bad offense, make sure you make the other team play worse,” junior forward David McCormack said after the game. “Shots weren’t falling but we made sure shots didn’t fall for them as well.”
Kansas started off the game with tons of energy on the defensive end, playing as a unit to force TCU into late shot clock situations. Freshman guard Mike Miles started off hot for the Horned Frogs, scoring eight points in the first three minutes of the game to give TCU a 10-2 lead.
Miles finished with a game-high 18 points while shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 5-for-8 from the three-point line.
A 9-0 run by Kansas — capped off by a three-pointer from junior guard Ochai Agbaji — put the Jayhawks within one point with 11:13 left in the first half. After this, the Kansas offense went cold and did not score until the 2:48 mark in the first half, where Agbaji made another three.
TCU also struggled offensively, enduring a seven-minute scoring drought in the first half as well.
Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris scored a layup for the last basket of the first half, sending Kansas into the locker room trailing 19-18. Kansas shot 8-for-26 and committed eight turnovers in the first half, but locked in defensively to force 13 TCU turnovers and hold the Horned Frogs to 8-for-25 shooting.
“Both teams were just not finding the basket, there was literally a lid on the basket,” Agbaji said after the game. “But [in the] second half we picked it up.”
Kansas started off the second half with a different lineup, starting both Harris and junior guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster. This lineup paid off for Kansas as the Jayhawks outscored TCU 41-32 in the second half.
“In the second half we actually played with more energy and played better,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. “I just decided we needed something different, we needed energy. The best way to create energy a lot of times is through athleticism, and Tyon did some things athletically that was good.”
Grant-Foster played maybe his best game of the season, finishing with nine points and five rebounds. McCormack and Agbaji had solid nights as well, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively.
“It feels good just to be back on track,” Agbaji said. “In this conference it's hard sometimes to come by wins, but it's good to get back home and get a win in front of the home crowd.”
Next up for Kansas will be a tough road test against No. 18 Tennessee. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.