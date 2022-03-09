Heading into the final nine holes of the tournament at the Bandon Dunes Invitational, Kansas men's golf trailed Oregon by five shots and sat in third place overall. The Jayhawks made a push on the back nine but couldn’t crack the top two, finishing the tournament in third.
Sophomore Luke Kluver led the Jayhawks’ charge, just as he did in their first tournament of the year. Kluver had a big first day at the tournament shooting three shots under par. He followed up his great start by shooting five over par in the second round.
Kluver couldn't correct his second round issues as he finished up the tournament with a score of two over par. The sophomore finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place with a final score of four over par on the tournament.
The final score from Kluver was the best individual finish for the Jayhawks. Kluver finished the tournament eight shots behind junior Caleb Shelter of San Jose State, who won the tournament outright.
Senior Ben Sigel had a big final day, tying for 18th in the tournament. Sigel started his tournament at one over par after the opening round, but things went downhill for him in the second round, shooting five over par and bringing his overall score to six over after two rounds.
Coming into the final day, Sigel sat in fifth place, but after a one under par final day, he jumped up seven spots into 18th place. Sigel shot a total of five over par for the tournament.
Senior Callum Bruce also finished in a tie for 18th after dropping a spot on the final day. Bruce shot one under par to start the tournament and tied with Kluver for the Jayhawks’ team lead after the first round.
The senior couldn’t keep the pace up for the next two rounds as he shot four over par in the second round and two over par in the third round for a final score of five over par for the tournament.
Sophomore Davis Cooper also finished in the top 25 for the Jayhawks, moving up four spots on the leaderboard in the final day and finishing with a final score of six over par.
The Jayhawks compete in the Seahawk Intercollegiate on March 27 in Wilmington, North Carolina.