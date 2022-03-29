After the first two rounds of the Seahawk Intercollegiate, No. 15 Kansas men's golf found itself in fifth place. With a strong four under par final round led by senior Harry Hillier, the Jayhawks made it into the top three.
Hillier started the tournament off slow in a tie for 28th place after his first round score of two over par, which included a triple bogey on hole 10. Hillier's struggles continued in round two as he turned in another score of two over par coming into the clubhouse.
The senior turned his tournament around on the final day with a score of four under par for the day. The impressive final round score was due in large part to his five birdies over the final round of the tournament.
Hillier’s final score of even par for the tournament led the Jayhawks and proved to be enough for Hillier to finish in a tie for 10th, eight strokes behind the eventual winner, Wright State’s junior Tyler Goecke.
A major storyline from the tournament was sophomore William Duquette. Duquette played as an individual in the tournament, meaning his score did not help the Kansas team standings, which was unfortunate because he turned in the best performance of any Jayhawk on the weekend.
Duquette came out of the gates red hot, shooting an impressive three under par in his first round. The round consisted of five birdies, three of which came on the front nine. Duquette then followed up his strong first round with a great one under par second round.
The second round consisted of another five birdies and had Duquette sitting at an overall score of four under par heading into the final day of the tournament. Duquette shot one over par in the final round, dropping him back one spot on the leaderboard. He finished out his run in sixth place overall with a final score of three under par.
Seniors Callum Bruce and Ben Sigel also turned in impressive tournaments, both finishing inside the top 20. Bruce shot one over for the tournament and Sigel shot two over. Sophomore Davis Cooper also finished in the top 25, helping Kansas to a third-place finish in the tournament.
Kansas looks to continue its solid start to the season on April 4 at the Cowboy Classic in Chandler, Arizona.