Kansas men’s basketball defeated Texas Tech 74-65 in a hard-fought Big 12 Championship Saturday. The two were neck and neck for a majority of the game until Kansas found some running room in the final five minutes to help put away the Red Raiders.
Senior forward David McCormack, despite noticeably playing through his foot injury, came up big for the Jayhawks with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double. Super-senior guard Remy Martin contributed heavily for Kansas as well with 12 points with four assists and rebounds. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji also contributed with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Both teams started well offensively with both shooting over 60% through the first few minutes, but Kansas held the early advantage at 12-9 with 15:27 left in the first. McCormack impressed early with half of the Jayhawks’ 12 points.
The hot shooting continued for both teams with at one point both shooting over 65%, but the Jayhawks cooled off to 50% while the Red Raiders stayed above the 65% line. However, Kansas still held a lead at 22-20 with 10:45 left.
Despite Texas Tech not scoring for almost four minutes, Kansas couldn’t take advantage and open up a sizable lead and only mustered four points during the run. Junior guard Terrance Shannon Jr. became a problem for the Jayhawks as he scored nine points by the 7:35 mark, all from a 3-4 shooting performance from behind the arc to that point. Despite Shannon’s start, Kansas still held a 26-25 lead.
The offense on both ends continued to stall with the Jayhawks going on a shooting drought of over three minutes, but the Red Raiders were doing just as poorly protecting the ball and had committed seven turnovers by the 3:30 mark. Despite their poor shooting stretch, the Jayhawks continued to hold an advantage at 30-29, led by junior guard Christian Braun with 10 points already.
Martin took control of the next few minutes as he scored five straight for the Jayhawks and looked as good as he did the previous night where he scored 10 and had eight against the Red Raiders already.
Led by Martin and Braun, the Jayhawks took a narrow 37-36 lead into the locker room. After the hot start from both teams, by the end of the first neither team shot 50%, and the Jayhawks had fallen all the way to 39%.
Kansas came out as the aggressors in the second half, but some untimely charges slowed momentum. However, the Jayhawks still held a lead with 16 minutes left at 43-40.
Although Kansas maintained a two to four-point lead for a while, turnovers hampered the Jayhawks in the second half and they had given it away five times by the 11:48 mark of the second half and had given away the lead to the Red Raiders at 52-51.
After a quick two-points from the Red Raiders, Kansas responded with four straight points to retake the lead at 55-54 with 10 minutes left in the second half.
Both teams turned up the defense as both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm, but nonetheless, Kansas continued to maintain the advantage over Texas Tech and held a 59-56 lead with 7:26 left to play.
Kansas attempted to pull away and got up by as much as seven, but the Red Raiders continued to fight off any attempt by Kansas to pull away, and the lead stood at five at 63-58 with 4:13 left to play.
Kansas maintained its advantage over the last four minutes and closed down any attempt from the Red Raiders to find their way back into the game and won its first Big 12 Tournament Championship since 2018.
Kansas will learn its fate tomorrow on Selection Sunday on where and when they will play. They will open the NCAA Tournament on either Thursday or Friday.