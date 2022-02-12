Kansas women’s tennis traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, winning a competitive matchup against the Cornhuskers by a 4-3 margin.
The Jayhawks struggled early in doubles play with senior tandem Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde falling first, losing 4-6. Senior Malkia Ngounoue and redshirt freshman Maria Titova later lost to Nebraska's top pair 5-7, clinching the doubles point for the Cornhuskers.
Sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velaquez’s doubles match did not finish, as they trailed 5-6 when play stopped.
In singles, the Jayhawks took an early lead as No. 66 Titova defeated Nebraska’s No. 108 sophomore Kristina Novak in two sets, 6-1, 6-3. Smagina continued the Jayhawks' momentum, winning her match in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5.
Lagarde earned a hard-fought 6-4 victory in the first set and went on to complete the sweep, defeating junior Samantha Alicea in the decisive match by a 6-2 margin.
Ngounoue dropped the opening set 6-2 but pushed the match to a third set. She went on to lose a crucial third set 6-3.
The Jayhawks team victory was clinched by a comeback from Manyoma-Velaquez. After falling in the first set 3-6, Manyoma-Velaquez won each of the next two sets, 6-4 and 6-2, to extend the Jayhawks lead to 4-2.
The final result ended 4-3 as Lacasse lost in the final match by a 2-1 margin (6-4, 3-6, 6-7).
The Jayhawks are back in action at home against Wyoming on Feb. 13. First serve is set for 9:30 a.m.