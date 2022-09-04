Behind a 4-2 start to the season, two Kansas women’s soccer players were named Big 12 Conference Players of the Week for their strong performances early in the 2022 campaign.
Senior Melania Pasar received the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week award after allowing just two goals through the Jayhawk’s first four games.
“I think it’s well deserved,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Melania [Pasar] has done a good job keeping clean sheets lately. The defenders have helped her, but when opponents have had chances she’s coming up with big saves.”
Despite the strong results, Pasar has stayed humble, crediting her team for her successes.
“It’s the team making me look good,” she said. “I’m just happy to be able to compete with them. I’ve been here for so long and I’m grateful to have this opportunity, and I’m just trying to take advantage. It’s important that it benefits the team and not just me. At the end of the day, that’s why I do it.”
Holding opponents to less than one goal per game, Pasar is only the 2nd Jayhawk to win the award. She’s kept a clean sheet in half of the Jayhawk’s games so far and hasn’t allowed more than two goals all season.
Alongside Pasar, freshman defender Assa Kante was named the Big 12’s Freshman of the Week, the 20th Jayhawk to win the award in program history.
Kante made her debut off the bench against Drake late week, scoring what would end up being the winning goal in the 35th minute for the Jayhawks.
“I think every game Assa is getting better and better,” Francis said. “Scoring the goal at Drake gave her some confidence. She’s given us some significant minutes in the wide position and the center-back position. That versatility has really helped us maintain being fresh.”
Hailing from Overland Park, Kante led her high school to a state championship and racked up a handful of honors before heading to Kansas.
“When I found out, I almost started crying,” Kante said. “I immediately texted my family to let them know. I was kind of surprised, but I’m so grateful. I just want to thank my coaches, teammates and family for helping me get to where I am right now.