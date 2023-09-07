Kansas football returns to action Friday night against the Illinois Fighting Illini, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. in the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
In excitement of Friday’s game, Kansas Athletics announced more student promotions. Friday’s giveaways are geared toward the Jayhawks’ new ‘Blackhawk’ uniforms. Students and fans can participate in matching the Jayhawks' black uniforms with three promotions.
T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 5,000 students in the stadium will receive the official 'Blackhawk' shirt. Gates open 90 minutes before the game, and students can enter through any gate.
Rally Towel Giveaway: The first 10,000 fans in the gates will receive a black rally towel.
Bring A Friend: Like last Friday’s game, Kansas Athletics’ online ticket office will send all 2023 sports combo pass holders an additional ticket to Friday's game to bring a friend or family member. Sports combo pass holders should receive their tickets one to two days before the game through their University of Kansas email. Kansas Athletics recommends showing up early and downloading tickets before arriving at the stadium. A valid KU student ID is required to enter when using a student ticket.
Students who are not sports combo pass holders and still need a ticket can purchase $10 student tickets through Kansas Athletics' online ticket office while supplies last. Fans and students who can not secure a ticket to Friday's game can watch the game on ESPN2.
Fans and students looking for a tailgate spot can purchase a $15 ticket to the “Gameday on the Hill Tailgate”. The tailgate opens three hours before kickoff and offers tented seating, socializing areas, TVs, light snacks and more. Walk-ups are accepted if capacity allows.
Kansas will also host BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas State this season, so keep showing up to support the Jayhawks and enjoy student promotions.