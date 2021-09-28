Studying abroad, business management student and junior prop Tom Richards came from the University of East Anglia in eastern England, to play on the Kansas Jayhawk Rugby team.
"I have been playing rugby for about 10 years now," Richards said. "I have played all standards for my country, for a development side and came to KU just to play rugby because I got in contact with the rugby coach, and he offered me a scholarship."
Richards took the opportunity to play at KU because he considered attending an American four-year institution but did not want to commit to staying away from his family in Essex, England.
From ages 3-10, Richards played soccer because his older brother played and his dad was a soccer manager. However, once his brother transitioned to rugby in high school, Richards wanted to follow in his footsteps.
"By the age of 10, I went to the same club as him and had one training session of rugby and fell in love with it," Richards said. "I am quite a sizable guy, and I put my massiveness to best use in rugby rather than playing soccer."
Before arriving at KU, the rugby alumni granted Richards a scholarship based on his performance at the University of East Anglia and a referral from his previous coach.
"The first night I arrived here, the ninth of August, the rugby boys went to Johnny's and introduced themselves to me and automatically took me underneath their wing," Richards said.
Richards experienced a culture change as soon as he was picked up from the airport by a rugby alumni he had never met.
"The stereotype of English people is that they are a bit rude, but it is not a stereotype; it's true," Richards said. "All of my professors and peers here are so welcoming, and they do not see themselves just as an authoritative figure, but they are trying to help me."
Playing for the Kansas Jayhawk Rugby team was the first time Richards had trained and played rugby in 18 months because of COVID-19.
"Game days are a much bigger event here," Richards said. "Back at my university, you might get one or two spectators, rather than here at Westwick; it is this huge event with catering, incredible photography from Griff Hastings, and a celebration after the game."
Richards explained that the physicality standards of rugby in England and the U.S. are matched, but the ability to respond to problems that arise in the game and use it as an advantage is held to a higher standard in England.
"A lot of the rugby boys here are American football players, so they are used to contact but still inexperienced in rugby," Richards said. "But there is a core group of us that understands rugby, and we are implementing that and bringing the new guys up to excel the people that are already comfortable and understand rugby," Richards said.
Kansas takes the field on Saturday, Oct. 2 against Arkansas at the Westwick Rugby Complex in Lawrence. Kickoff is set for noon.