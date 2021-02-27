Defense wins championships. And sure, defense would probably also help in knocking off the No. 2 team in college basketball.
Guarding up is exactly what Kansas men’s basketball did Saturday night, handing Baylor its first loss of the season at 71-58. The victory makes it 38-straight wins for Kansas on senior night and 21-straight seasons with at least 12 wins in conference play.
Guard Marcus Garrett was the only recognized senior and had a huge game with 14 points and seven rebounds. He was also tasked with guarding Baylor junior guard Jared Butler — who is in the running for national player of the year — and held him to just five points on 2-for-9 shooting.
“I don’t think he’s going to win the [Naismith Defensive Player of the Year] award,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said to the media postgame. “But if you have to have somebody go lock somebody up, I still think he’s the best. He was great and certainly, we fed off of him.”
As a team, Kansas held Baylor to 35% shooting and a 6-of-26 clip from the three-point range. The Jayhawks forced just three Baylor turnovers but played suffocating defense and didn’t allow any easy looks.
“We weren’t great tonight defensively, we were terrific,” Self said. “I mean, guys, we really guarded.”
Kansas capitalized on its hard-nosed defensive performance with solid numbers in the rebounding category as well, out-pacing the Bears 48-28 in that category.
“We were locked in. We knew we had to rebound and defend to win the game and that’s a big thing we emphasized the whole week,” Garrett said.
Junior forward David McCormack tallied a game-high 20 points for Kansas and also came up with a huge block down the stretch to place an exclamation mark on the upset.
“I think it was Ochai guarding baseline and I saw him get beat for a half step and I was like ‘this is the moment I need to send this to the third row,’” McCormack said. “The exclamation point was the staredown to tell him to get out of here.”
Allen Fieldhouse was also the loudest it has been all season, and both Garrett and Self were appreciative of how loud the fans were.
“Running out there we kind of knew it was coming. It gives us a lot of energy knowing our fan base is behind us and how loud they are,” Garrett said. “It's like an extra boost to us.”
Kansas will now close its regular season at home against UTEP on Thursday, March 4, to warm up for the Big 12 tournament. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.