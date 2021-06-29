After ten days and plenty of events, three members of the Kansas track and field team are off to Tokyo to represent the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics. In addition, senior thrower Gleb Dudarev, who qualified for Belarus in the hammer throw and following his performance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships will also make the trip to Japan in July.
Gleb Dudarev -- Men’s Hammer Throw
Diversely from other countries’ eligibility requirements, Gleb Dudarev was able to forego the Olympic trials while still being about to compete in the summer games next month. In his home country of Belarus, Dudarev met the stipulations following his second-place performance in Eugene, Oregon, two weeks prior.
The senior is also a six-time NCAA All-American.
Bryce Hoppel -- Men’s 800 meters
A long list of accolades lines the resume of Kansas alumni Bryce Hoppel, most notably punching his ticket to Tokyo in the men’s 800-meters early last week with a third-place finish of 1:44.14.
Not to mention, Hoppel made history in another area of his track game this year as he set a new American record in the 1,000-meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.
To note, in a breakout junior season in Lawrence, the Olympian won 21 consecutive races between the indoor and outdoor seasons, including two NCAA titles in the 800-meters.
Christina Clemons -- Women’s 100-meter hurdles
“I’m just so happy,” is all Christina Clemons could manage to say after placing third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles Sunday, June 20, with a time of 12.53 seconds.
"I'm just so happy."Christina Clemons holding back tears of joy after qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team.@usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/FCIUe9ctOk— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 21, 2021
Some of the excitement could be connected to the fact that the 31-year-old failed to qualify in the previous two summer games, in part to an Achilles injury back in 2013. Clemons joins Hoppel and Mason Finley as the third Kansas alum to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Mason Finley -- Men’s Discus
For Mason Finley, being held to the highest standard is clockwork. The former Kansas standout is no stranger to the U.S. Olympic team, competing as a member back in 2016 where he placed 11th overall. On Friday, he placed first in the Olympic trials with a 63.07-meter throw.
Finley owns the school record for the indoor shot put and is second all-time in the outdoor. In addition to his outstanding discus career, he was a three-time All-American in the shot put (2010-2012).
The Summer Olympic Games begin on Friday, July 23, and conclude on Sunday, August 8.