To say the Sunflower Showdown last Friday in Topeka was a one-sided affair for Kansas swimming would be an understatement.
The women claimed a majority of the top 10 finishes in almost every single event -- eight out of 10 races to be exact.
Barton Community College and the University of Saint Mary joined the Jayhawks in competition. Although Kansas State rings a bell when thinking of the Sunflower Showdown, the Wildcats do not have a swimming and diving team.
The Jayhawks captured the meet title with a total of 689 points -- just over three hundred points more than the second-place finisher in Barton Community College (383).
Beginning in the 50-yard freestyle, junior Keyla Brown placed first with a time of 24.18 seconds, junior Autumn Looney right behind in second, and freshman Claire Hyatt placed third.
Additionally, the 100-yard freestyle helped propel the Jayhawks to victory. KU swimmers were responsible for places one through six, highlighted by sophomore Claudia Dougan’s 52.44-second first-place performance. Sophomore Ellie Wehrmann finished less than one-third of a second behind Dougan and placed second.
The Jayhawks’ dominance didn’t end there though. In the 200-yard freestyle, all eight of KU's swimmers placed at the top. Lawrence native and senior Claire Campbell finished in first with a time of 1 minute and 52.92 seconds. Dougan finished less than a second behind her, helping the Jayhawks take over 50% of the points in the event.
Kansas swimmers look to continue their winning ways in their next event against South Dakota as a part of the Kansas Double Dual series at the Robinson Natatorium on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.