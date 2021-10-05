KU Swimming 100121

Kansas swimming stole the show at the Sunflower Showdown in Topeka on Friday, winning the event with 689 points. Through 10 events, Kansas swimmers took at least half of the top 10 finishes in eight of the events. 

 Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

To say the Sunflower Showdown last Friday in Topeka was a one-sided affair for Kansas swimming would be an understatement. 

The women claimed a majority of the top 10 finishes in almost every single event -- eight out of 10 races to be exact. 

Barton Community College and the University of Saint Mary joined the Jayhawks in competition. Although Kansas State rings a bell when thinking of the Sunflower Showdown, the Wildcats do not have a swimming and diving team. 

The Jayhawks captured the meet title with a total of 689 points -- just over three hundred points more than the second-place finisher in Barton Community College (383). 

Beginning in the 50-yard freestyle, junior Keyla Brown placed first with a time of 24.18 seconds, junior Autumn Looney right behind in second, and freshman Claire Hyatt placed third.

Additionally, the 100-yard freestyle helped propel the Jayhawks to victory. KU swimmers were responsible for places one through six, highlighted by sophomore Claudia Dougan’s 52.44-second first-place performance. Sophomore Ellie Wehrmann finished less than one-third of a second behind Dougan and placed second. 

The Jayhawks’ dominance didn’t end there though. In the 200-yard freestyle, all eight of KU's swimmers placed at the top. Lawrence native and senior Claire Campbell finished in first with a time of 1 minute and 52.92 seconds. Dougan finished less than a second behind her, helping the Jayhawks take over 50% of the points in the event.

Kansas swimmers look to continue their winning ways in their next event against South Dakota as a part of the Kansas Double Dual series at the Robinson Natatorium on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you