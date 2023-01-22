The swim and dive team came up short with a 181-112 loss in their dual meet against Arkansas on Saturday at the Arkansas Natatorium.
In the matchup on Friday, the swimmers competed in 14 unscored events while the divers competed in two scored dives: the one-meter and three-meter platform dives.
To kick off the meet, freshman diver Lize van Leeuwen placed second with a score of 286.10 in the three-meter dive. Finishing in fifth place with a 254.10 score was junior diver Lauren Gryboski. Senior diver Amanda Fingerut ended in eighth place with a score of 210.80 points. Lastly, freshman diver Grace Zifcak placed 11th with a score of 197.60 points.
The team had similar results for the one-meter dive. Leeuwen finished in third place with a score of 242.35 points, and Gryboski placed sixth with a score of 230.50 points. Lastly, Fingerut placed eighth with 224.85 points, and Zifcak finished with 217.85 points in 11th place.
On Saturday, the swimmers had a chance to earn points for the team. The Jayhawks started the day off strong with a third-place finish and time of 1:43.06 in the 200-meter medley relay, consisting of freshmen breaststroke swimmer Molly Robinson and butterfly swimmer Lydia Lafferty, sophomore backstroke swimmer Lezli Sisung and senior freestyle swimmer Keyla Brown.
Maintaining the momentum, freestyle swimmers sophomore Addi Barnes and junior Claudia Dougan placed third in their events. Barnes raced for a time of 10:32.60 in the 1,000-meter freestyle, and Dougan raced with a time of 1:52.88 in the 200 freestyle. Sisung raced in the 200 freestyle as well and placed second with a time of 56.10 seconds.
Kansas had multiple second and third-place finishes in the 50-meter freestyle by seniors Autumn Looney and Brown, in the 200 breaststroke by sophomore Brigid Gwidt and Robinson, in the 500-meter freestyle by Barnes and freshman Hailey Farrell and a third-place finish in the 100-meter free by Dougan. The Jayhawks finished the meet strong, placing second in the last three events in swimming and a third-place finish for Leeuwen on the diving end.
Kansas hosts Iowa State in the Robinson Natatorium on Feb. 3-4 for a dual meet, their last meet before the Big 12 Conference championships.