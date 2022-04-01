This week marks the 20th episode of the Kansan Sports podcast “Wave the Wheat”, and this episode, hosted by Jaxson Reed, featured freshman journalism students Emily Baldwin and Sydney Clark.
The episode began with the Kansas City Chiefs being the topic of conversation, as Baldwin and Clark are both fans of the NFL team, after the Chiefs dealt away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.
“This one hurts my heart a little bit,” Clark said about living with the absence of Hill. “I loved Tyreek, he was on the Super Bowl team. I just wish we could have hung onto him a little longer, but for what we got for him, I’ll take it I guess.”
The trio then moved into talking about how they met, as all three are freshman journalism students at the University of Kansas.
“I remember the first time I ever saw Jaxson, he had a toy microphone in front of the Bucks stadium, and I was like, this is the most annoying kid ever,” Baldwin said as she recalled seeing Reed for the first time.
Baldwin and Clark capped off the show in traditional “Wave the Wheat” fashion as they listed which stadiums are on their bucket lists.
“I think I still need to get to Iowa for a football game,” Baldwin said as she awaits a chance to visit Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. “I want to participate in the wave, and it looks like such a good time.”
The 20th episode of “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.