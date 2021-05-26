Kansas men’s basketball commitment Sydney Curry has decided to decommit from Kansas and reopen his recruitment, he announced on Twitter Wednesday. The JUCO standout from John Logan College committed to Kansas back in November, but will now reopen his recruitment and will look to find a new home for the 2021-2022 season.
“I want to thank Coach Self and Kansas for this great opportunity and asking me to be a part of it,” Curry said in a Twitter post Wednesday. “I truly want to make sure I’m doing what is best by taking some more time to consider all my options.”
Back in November, Curry picked Kansas over schools including Maryland, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, and Texas A&M. Curry was also ranked the No. 8 JUCO player in the class of 2021 and the No. 2 ranked JUCO prospect in Indiana.
Curry is a PF and was looking forward to providing some depth off the bench along with junior forward David McCormack and senior forward Cam Martin among others. For now however, Curry will transition his efforts from Lawrence to another school to call home.
“I want to make sure I have made the best decision for me and my future,” Curry said.
With this move, Kansas now has all scholarship spots filled if junior Ochai Agabji and redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson both decide to return to Lawrence. Otherwise, Kansas will have a spot or two open for any late transfers that decide to come to Kansas.