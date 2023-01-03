Senior center Taiyanna Jackson and Texas sophomore guard Rori Harmon were named Big 12 Conference Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Jackson leads the league with eight double-doubles and is seventh nationally. Also, she leads the league in rebounds with 12.2 per game and has a 65.8 shooting percentage. She is second in the league with 30 blocked shots and ranks fourth in scoring with 15.9 points per game.
In Kansas’ Big 12 Conference opener against Oklahoma State on Dec. 31, the East Chicago, Indiana native shot 61.5% from the floor totaling 17 points with 19 rebounds. Jackson is the only Big 12 Conference player this season to have at least 17 points and 19 rebounds in a game, and she accomplished both in consecutive games. She grabbed 10 rebounds alone in the fourth quarter.
This season, junior guard Zakiyah Franklin along with Jackson have claimed Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honors.
Next up, Kansas opens Big 12 Conference play at their home, in Allen Fieldhouse, against Texas Tech on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.