In a game where Kansas women’s basketball led for just a mere 38 seconds against No. 13 Iowa State on Wednesday, there was one bright spot for the Jayhawks despite the 77-62 loss: junior center Taiyanna Jackson.
Jackson single-handedly locked down the paint on defense as she constantly made the Cyclones rethink shooting over the 6-foot-6-inch center out of Indiana. As she’s been a menace on the inside all season long, this game was no different.
Jackson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds against Iowa State, shooting 6-for-9 as she added to KU’s 24 points in the paint. Capping off her night with a whopping six blocks and a steal, she made her presence felt on both the defensive and offensive end of the floor all night long.
“I was proud of Taiyanna and [graduate transfer guard] Julie [Brosseau], I thought they both stepped up and played really good tonight, but we weren’t able to get enough help beyond that,” coach Brandon Schneider said.
The praise for Kansas’ center is well deserved as she continues her stellar season for the Jayhawks. She currently leads the team in blocks and is second on the team in steals, showing her defensive skill set night in and night out.
With Jackson being the anchor on the inside, Brosseau ended the night second on the team in scoring with 13 points, joining Jackson as two of the three players that shot over 50% from the floor for the Jayhawks.
While Kansas couldn’t find a consistent offensive output against the Cyclones, Jackson and Brosseau continued to hustle on both ends of the floor and keep the Jayhawks from a blowout against a Big 12 rival.
Iowa State decided to attack the perimeter instead of the paint, especially in the first half. The Cyclones made eight three-pointers on 50% shooting from deep in the first half alone as Jackson deterred any cuts to the basket.
Although the Cyclones led the three-point shooting battle, it was Jackson who helped Kansas hang on to a 24-18 lead on points in the paint. Kansas won the inside battle thanks in part to Jackson’s aggressive physicality and hustle on the defensive end.
Kansas has now lost three of its last four games with another Big 12 opponent this Saturday against Oklahoma State. Jackson could continue her debut season with the Jayhawks with a big game against the Cowgirls as OSU holds just one true center on the roster.
Kansas (12-5) travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this Saturday to take on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-11) at 1 p.m. on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.