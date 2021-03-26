Once the college basketball season closes, people tend to look towards next year — especially when the season comes to a sour conclusion.
After Kansas’ disappointing 85-51 loss to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, it's now time for the team to focus on next year and leave the past behind. There are still a lot of question marks and it's early in the offseason, but here’s a look ahead at how Kansas’ roster could possibly look in 2021-22.
Who could be leaving the roster?
Senior guard Marcus Garrett: Garrett is likely heading to the NBA Draft and will probably not return to the University of Kansas. Really, there’s no way for him to improve his draft stock if he stays.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji: It is also possible that Agbaji goes to the NBA, but I see him staying to improve on his stock even more and become Kansas’ go-to scorer. He has an NBA body and has improved his three, but there are still more elements of his game that need work.
Junior guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster: Honestly, I don’t see a role for Tyon on this Kansas team in the future even though he’s talented, and I see the possibility of him transferring, especially with all the talent Kansas is bringing in. However, this is all speculation.
Sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna: It’s the same story with Tristan. Where does he fit in with this team in the future? Can he make a significant enough jump to make an impact? If not, he could be heading elsewhere as well.
Freshman forward Gethro Muscadin: Again, Muscadin could be looking to play elsewhere because he does not have a defined role, or a realistic path to big playing time in the future. He could exit to help with scholarship numbers.
Who is going to be back?
Here are the players that are confirmed to be back or would be extremely unlikely not to return next year: senior forward Mitch Lightfoot, junior forward David McCormack, sophomore guard Christian Braun, freshman guard Bryce Thompson, redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris, redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Latrell Jossell.
So, that’s three starters and three key rotation players back almost for certain, meaning Kansas is going to return some key talent.
Who’s coming in via recruiting?
Power forward Zachary Clemence: He’s the highest rated high school recruit coming in for KU next year at No. 39 in the 247sports 2021 rankings. Clemence is an interesting prospect, as he is rather versatile. He’s been more of a spot up shooter at Sunrise Christian but also has good back-to-the-basket footwork. He will need to improve on his strength and defense to become an instant impact player, but can still provide KU with some post depth next season.
Forward K.J. Adams: From Austin, Texas, Adams is another intriguing add for Kansas. While he’s a power forward, Adams is a little undersized at 6-foot-7, but makes up for his lack of size in raw athletic ability. Adams can be a showtime player and adds athleticism that Kansas needs. If his jumpshot can improve, the sky's the limit for this kid.
Junior college forward Sydney Curry: Another year, another top JUCO talent for Kansas. Grant-Foster didn’t exactly live up to expectations, but there’s a lot of hype surrounding Curry. He could even still potentially slide to the NBA Draft, as he has drawn attention from NBA Scouts. Curry stands at 6-foot-8, 260 pounds and is a dominant presence in the paint. Look out for him to make an instant impact if he comes to KU.
Who else could Kansas potentially add?
Right now, Kansas is in the market for a transfer guard. Point guard play and consistent shotmaking was something that the Jayhawks lacked last season, so Bill Self is looking to address it. Below are a few names, including one player Kansas can still get in recruiting.
Brandon McKissic: The UMKC grad transfer picked up an offer from Kansas on Wednesday, as the Jayhawks look to pick up a local guard. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound point guard averaged 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a senior last season.
TyTy Washington: This is another high school recruit that Kansas could look to add. Washington is a 6-foot-3 point guard from Chandler, Arizona and ranks No. 30 in the 2021 class. He holds offers from KU, Arizona, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Oregon. Washington has solid ball skills and scoring ability and would be a good add overall.
Tyson Walker: Walker is a highly touted transfer and has narrowed his list down to a final six: Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Miami, Texas and Vanderbilt. Last season at Northeastern he averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists. He can provide Kansas with instant shot making and playmaking from the point.
So, where does that leave Kansas in terms of figuring out its roster?
First, two assumptions are going to be made. Garrett will leave for the NBA Draft and Agbaji will stay for his senior season. If that is the case, and everyone else on the Kansas roster comes back as well, the Jayhawks will have 14 scholarship players including the three incoming recruits. That’s right above the 13 mark, meaning some shakeup is bound to happen.
Somebody currently on the Kansas roster is likely to be out, especially if Kansas gets a transfer point guard to make 15 scholarship players. It's either that, or Agbaji and Curry will have to go to the NBA to make scholarship numbers work. Again, I don’t see that happening.
Way too early starting five and team outlook.
This team is going to be dangerous next year. I don’t think there’s any questioning that, and Kansas will likely be ranked in the top 10 to start the season.
If Kansas can grab a transfer guard and Agbaji stays, I think there will be six others competing for starting spots with those two: Harris, Thompson, Braun, Wilson, Curry and McCormack. It’s kind of scary to think about what that could mean for Kansas’ depth.
The starting five I will share would be what I think is the dream scenario for Kansas: Harris, Agbaji, Wilson, Curry and McCormack. This would allow Kansas to have two dominant big men in Curry and McCormack, as well as Harris for ball movement, Agbaji for shooting, and Wilson at the three-spot could be a matchup problem. This lineup would also slide Braun to the bench where he excelled his freshman year.
Now, the starting lineup can go a number of potentially different ways, but however you slice it, Kansas will have a strong starting group. How Kansas’ roster will unfold is still up in the air, and we will soon see exactly how it will shake up.